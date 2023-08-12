Ranking the college football independents helmets from worst to first

College football has again been turned on its head the last few weeks. Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big Ten as the Pac 12 appears to be in its final days.

One thing that has remained the same this off-season is the currently independent college football programs. BYU officially joins the Big 12 this fall so they’re off the list but the same four that began the summer as independents remain that way for now.

So of these four teams the debates are hard and heavy:

Who has the best helmet?

Alright, perhaps we’re the only ones asking that but regardless, here are the helmet rankings of the currently independent college football programs.

Our take: When your nickname is the Minutemen the possibilities are pretty much endless in regards to what you could come up with for the helmet. Instead, we’re given this. Bo-ring.

Our take: Slightly better than UMass but this looks like someone did an image search for “generic husky drawing” and turned it into a sticker and stuck it on a basic white helmet. At least it doesn’t spell out the school’s full name like UMass does.

Our take: You may think it was a runaway for number one but Army packs a solid punch. We went by judging their regular gold helmet with the black stripe which is strong, but Army always has some of the best alternate helmets and uniforms in the game as well.

Our take: Notre Dame wins this one but like I said, Army istNo as far behind as you may think. The biggest question when you bring up Notre Dame’s helmet is if you’re a bigger fan of the newer, shinier gold that debuted in 2011, or if you prefer how they looked previously.

