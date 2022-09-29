Ranking college football’s 21 remaining undefeated teams after Week 4

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Following Week 4, 21 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are undefeated. Vols Wire looks at the remaining undefeated teams and their total offensive production.

Rankings of the 21 remaining undefeated teams are listed below based on total offensive production.

Tennessee (4-0) 559.2 yards per game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State (4-0) 558.8 yards per game

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota (4-0) 543.0 yards per game

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (4-0) 531.5 yards per game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Washington (4-0) 530.8 yards per game

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (4-0) 517.5 yards per game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Oklahoma State (3-0) 511.3 yards per game

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (3-0) 510.0 yards per game

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA (4-0) 508.2 yards per game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State (4-0) 503.8 yards per game

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan (4-0) 489.0 yards per game

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss (4-0) 488.0 yards per game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

USC (4-0) 479.2 yards per game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas (4-0) 474.0 yards per game

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State (4-0) 464.5 yards per game

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

James Madison (3-0) 462.0 yards per game

Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP

Coastal Carolina (4-0) 458.8 yards per game

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson (4-0) 458.5 yards per game

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State (4-0) 411.0 yards per game

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse (4-0) 393.0 yards per game

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky (4-0) 377.8 yards per game

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

