Ranking college football’s 21 remaining undefeated teams after Week 4
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).
Following Week 4, 21 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are undefeated. Vols Wire looks at the remaining undefeated teams and their total offensive production.
Rankings of the 21 remaining undefeated teams are listed below based on total offensive production.
Tennessee (4-0) 559.2 yards per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State (4-0) 558.8 yards per game
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota (4-0) 543.0 yards per game
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia (4-0) 531.5 yards per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Washington (4-0) 530.8 yards per game
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (4-0) 517.5 yards per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Oklahoma State (3-0) 511.3 yards per game
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
TCU (3-0) 510.0 yards per game
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA (4-0) 508.2 yards per game
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State (4-0) 503.8 yards per game
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan (4-0) 489.0 yards per game
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss (4-0) 488.0 yards per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
USC (4-0) 479.2 yards per game
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas (4-0) 474.0 yards per game
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State (4-0) 464.5 yards per game
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
James Madison (3-0) 462.0 yards per game
Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP
Coastal Carolina (4-0) 458.8 yards per game
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson (4-0) 458.5 yards per game
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina State (4-0) 411.0 yards per game
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse (4-0) 393.0 yards per game
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky (4-0) 377.8 yards per game
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports