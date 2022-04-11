Ranking Chiefs’ roster needs ahead of 2022 NFL draft

There are just 18 days to go until the 2022 NFL draft.

The biggest moves of free agency have already been made and all NFL teams have turned their focus toward making additions in the upcoming draft. Draft-eligible prospects have been in town for the local pro day and are making top-30 visits with the team. With a whole slew of new players set to join the team via the draft, what are the Chiefs’ current roster needs and how should they be prioritizing them?

Here’s a quick countdown, ranking the team’s biggest needs as we inch closer to the draft:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

K.C. is very clearly set at this position with Patrick Mahomes holding down the fort as a starter. Henne’s contract ensures he’s the backup this year, so any additions made at the QB position are directly competing with Shane Buechele for the No. 3 job. The team should absolutely bring in that competition, but it shouldn’t happen until after the 2022 NFL draft in undrafted free agency.

Specialist

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Chiefs are in an alright spot as far as their specialist group is concerned. James Winchester just signed a contract extension. Harrison Butker has put his extra point problems behind him for the most part. Really, the only player who could face competition is Tommy Townsend at the punter spot. This is a good class for the punter group and Townsend has been iffy in some big games for Kansas City. There is a small possibility that the team sees an opportunity to get better here in the draft.

Tight end

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

This is one of the few position groups where the Chiefs could go with the four players they rostered last season (Kelce, Bell, Gray, Fortson) and be just fine at the position. There’s an argument to be made that making an addition at tight end would be a smart move for Kansas City, though. It could help extend the career of Travis Kelce, who has shown no signs of slowing down, but he is also a year older into his 30s. There’s also the thought that the addition of another pass-catching tight end could also help open up things in a post-Tyreek Hill world on offense.

Linebacker

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The linebacker position is in the best place that it has been since Derrick Johnson was on the team. Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. are clear and talented starters who will get the majority of the defensive snaps. Jermaine Carter, Elijah Lee and Darius Harris all figure to be solid depth behind them. The team will likely add another body or two here, but I wouldn’t be shocked if these are the five players they carry into the 2022 regular season.

Running back

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones figure to be the new one-two punch for the Chiefs. Derrick Gore will have a chance to earn a spot in training camp and the preseason. Brenden Knox is a bit of an unknown. I think the clear skill set missing from this group is someone who excels at pass protection and catching the ball. Outside of Edwards-Helaire, there also isn’t much long-term investment in this position, not that there needs to be.

Interior offensive line

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The starting trio for Kansas City is set here for the next several years with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. The only problem is that the depth behind them is rather lacking. Nick Allegretti can play all three spots and Austin Reiter is a former starter, though hardly considered a good one by the fanbase. Andrew Wylie can play guard, but he’s expected to be the top option at the right tackle spot to start the season. An addition here to solidify the depth on the line might be a smart move.

Safety

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs made two additions at the safety position, presumably replacing former starters Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen. Still, Justin Reid is the only player who is under contract beyond 2022 at the position. They could extend guys like Juan Thornhill and Deon Bush, but they could also look to add to this position group a bit more. Given how frequently Steve Spagnuolo likes to use defensive alignments with three safeties on the field, it wouldn’t hurt to add another to the mix.

Offensive tackle

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs actually have quite a bit of offensive tackle depth, but with the injury to Lucas Niang, the team could find themselves in the market for a starter. Right now, the right tackle position is shaping up to be a competition between Andrew Wylie, Geron Christian and Roderick Johnson. Really, all of those players would be better suited as depth. If K.C. can add a starter in the 2022 NFL draft, they should strongly consider it.

Defensive tackle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones and Tershawn Wharton are the only players who’ve played significant snaps for Kansas City who are under team control beyond 2022. Jones could even be a salary-cap casualty given his $27 million dollar cap hit. The depth chart at this position looks alright for right now, but a year from now it could be a full reset. The Chiefs would be wise to add at least one more piece along the defensive line to ensure they have some continuity from 2022 to 2023.

Wide receiver

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have already done a bit to replenish their receiver corps after the Tyreek Hill trade. They took a flier on former first-round pick Corey Coleman, they added JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal and they added Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a three-year deal. Outside of MVS, every player at the receiver position in Kansas City is basically on a one-year contract, and technically they can even get out of his contract after one year. Kansas City needs to make some long-term investments in this position by way of the draft.

Cornerback

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Chiefs lost a starter who played a lot of snaps since 2019 in Charvarius Ward and they’ve yet to do anything to replace him. Brett Veach has expressed confidence in L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton as starters, but cornerback is one of those positions where you’re only as good as your depth. Outside of Deandre Baker, I’m not sure there’s a single cornerback on the depth chart that you can trust to make the team. Kansas City has been connected to CB Stephon Gilmore in free agency, which shows they’re looking to make a starting-level addition. That’s something to keep an eye on during the draft.

EDGE Rusher

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Chiefs’ cupboard as far as edge rushers are concerned is pretty bare. The only player on the team with a double-digit sack season is Frank Clark and that came four seasons ago. Everyone else is either a proven rotational piece or a wild-card at the position. There are two second-year players in Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, who could potentially develop into something in 2022, but banking on that to happen is bad process. The Chiefs don’t just need depth, but they could honestly use two starting-caliber edge rushers.

