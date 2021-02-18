Ranking the Chargers’ offseason needs

The Chargers are hard at work, identifying their strengths, weaknesses and areas of improvement.

As the team assesses its needs heading into the offseason, a top priority will be bringing in more talent this offseason, via the draft and free agency.

With that being said, I wanted to rank every position based on level of need for Los Angeles entering the offseason.

I’ll start from the bottom and work our way up.

9. Quarterback

Offensive Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert. Enough said. In one season, Herbert proved himself as one of the league’s top signal-callers. Tyrod Taylor, who was supposed to be the starter before the accident in Week 2, will be a free agent. I believe Taylor will be on his way out and Easton Stick will serve as the backup next season. Either way, the Chargers are set for many years to come.

8. Safety

The Chargers have All-Pro safety Derwin James returning from an injury. His presence, alone, will be very vital in Brandon Staley’s defense. There’s some questions with the rest of the group. Will Rayshawn Jenkins be re-signed? Will Nasir Adderley have a bounce back season? Can Alohi Gilman play a role? If the answer is yes to all of these, L.A. will have a strong safety room.

7. Running back

Austin Ekeler has asserted himself as one of the league’s most dynamic backs. When healthy, Justin Jackson has been a solid complimentary piece. While Joshua Kelley had a down rookie season, I believe that he still presents high upside as a physical, downhill change of pace back for Ekeler. The team might benefit from another back, but primarily for the sake of depth.

6. Defensive tackle

Linval Joseph was one of the most impactful defenders that many people aren’t talking about from last season. Jerry Tillery flashed in spurts, but he still hasn’t lived up to his first-round status. Justin Jones made plays here and there, but wasn’t doing so on a consistent basis. The team could benefit from adding another explosive player and a depth piece behind Joseph.

5. Linebacker

Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White and Drue Tranquill all return as starters. That trio should do wonders in Staley’s defense. But Denzel Perryman, who is coming off his best season as a pro yet, is a free agent. I believe the Chargers should look to bring him back for another season. Perryman could likely garner enough interest elsewhere, though. Los Angeles might need another piece or two, especially for the sake of special teams competency.

4. Wide receiver

The Chargers did the right thing by paying Keenan Allen last offseason after proving himself as a top-10 wideout. Mike Williams’ future remains at large, but I believe Los Angeles will keep him to prove himself. Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson are ascending targets. After quiet seasons from Joe Reed and K.J. Hill, their contributions remain to be seen. Either way, Los Angeles will likely address the position in the draft.

3. Cornerback

Casey Hayward and Chris Harris Jr. are both coming off of injured seasons. They both could be cap casualties. Michael Davis, who was one of the best defenders last season, is set to be a free agent. If all of them return, they present a decent group. But it’s time to get younger at the position. The draft presents some solid options on Day 2.

2. Edge defender

In Staley’s defense, edge defenders are very important as they serve as outside linebackers. With Melvin Ingram slated to hit the free agency market, there’s not much else on the roster outside of Uchenna Nwosu. The Chargers would benefit from an external option like Leonard Floyd, but they should be looking to address it on the second day of the draft.

1. Offensive line

This has been the top spot for years now and I’m hoping that it isn’t when May rolls around. Sam Tevi, Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp are set to be free agents. Trai Turner is the No. 1 option to be a cap casualty after experiencing one of his worst seasons in 2020. Bryan Bulaga did fine, but he spent much of the year injured. Even if some of the guys mentioned are re-signed, the Chargers need surefire up front to protect Herbert. I’d like to see the Chargers come out of free agency with at least three or four new guys.