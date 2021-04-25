Ranking the Chargers offensive units ahead of 2021 NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft is just four days away.

To get a feel for what the Chargers might do on the offensive side of the ball, I ranked each position group, starting from the strongest working down to the weakest.

1. Quarterback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers are locked in with their quarterback of the future, Justin Herbert. Chase Daniel, who was signed last month, is an ideal veteran mentor for Herbert, especially because he's familiar with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's system. After getting the short end of the stick due to not having a preseason last year, Easton Stick will battle it out for a spot this summer.

2. Running Back

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are a solid one-two punch when they’re healthy and Joshua Kelley just needs to find his mojo. Ekeler will remain a do-it-all back. Jackson can be a threat in both the passing and running game as long as he can stay on the field. Kelley was a bright spot in training camp last year, but he dealt with fumbles and just couldn’t find a groove. I expect him to bounce back in 2021.

Wide Receiver

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen proved himself as a top-10 wideout yet again last season. Mike Williams is entering the final year of his contract. The team chose not to let him play on the fifth-year option because he’s thought highly of, both as a person and a player. Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson are ascending deep threats. After quiet seasons from Joe Reed and K.J. Hill, they both look to make some noise in their sophomore seasons.

4. Interior Offensive Line

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers bolstered the interior part of the offensive line with All-Pro center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi. There's no guarantee that Aboushi will be the Day 1 starter and he's on a one-year contract. In addition, the team is lacking depth. For a unit that's been unlucky with the injury bug, reliable backups are much-needed.

5. Tight End

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Hunter Henry, the Chargers signed Jared Cook. In addition, they re-signed Stephen Anderson. Despite the acquisitions and Donald Parham being in the room, the team is lacking a blocking tight end who can line up inline to complement Cook and eventually take over the starting role, considering he is on a one-year deal.

6. Tackle

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need a bonafide starting left tackle. Trey Pipkins is penciled in as the starter. Pipkins, the team’s third-round pick of 2019, has shown flashes but he’s still quite a bit away from being relied on in that role. Los Angeles also has Storm Norton on the roster, but I believe he is nothing more than a swing option. Bryan Bulaga is holding down the right side. Like the interior, the team could benefit from more developmental pieces on both sides.

