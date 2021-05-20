Ranking the Chargers’ 6 best offseason acquisitions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chargers’ offseason moves are essentially over.

Looking to make some noise this upcoming season, general manager Tom Telesco made a handful of moves to reconstruct an already talented roster.

To get a feel for my thoughts on Telesco’s free agency and draft haul, I ranked the six best moves that he made.

6. Signing Oday Aboushi

Detroit Lions via AP

The Chargers failed to get consistency at the right guard position from Trai Turner last season. The team released Turner and went out and signed Aboushi in correspondence. Aboushi stepped into a starting role in the second half of the year for the Lions in 2020 and thrived. On 1,875 total snaps, Aboushi has only blown 33 blocks (19 pass, 14 run). Aboushi will have some competition in training camp, as he will have to fend off fifth-round pick Brenden Jaimes. But given the fact that he is coming off his best season yet, Aboushi should lock up the starting spot.

5. Re-signing Michael Davis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers had a handful of players that departed this offseason, but the team made sure to retain one of their best on the defensive side of the ball from last season, locking Davis up to a three-year deal. After originally signing with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Davis gradually showed to be capable as a starter, slowing some of the league’s top receivers and making big plays in critical situations. Now as a No. 1 corner, Davis will be an integral piece of head coach Brandon Staley's defense.

4. Signing Matt Feiler

AP Photo/Don Wright

A part of the revamping of the offensive line included signing Feiler, who may have been one of the most underrated acquisitions. Feiler helped the Steelers offensive line hold opponents to the fewest sacks in the NFL over the past three seasons. In 1,499 pass-blocking snaps, Feiler only blew 31. In 903 run-blocking snaps, he only blew eight. Even though he was brought in to start along the interior, Feiler played great football at both tackle and guard spots with Pittsburgh in 40 starts, demonstrating great position versatility. His consistency in pass protection and run-blocking, durability and ability to fill in at multiple spots along the line will go a long way at maintaining much-needed competency up front.

3. Drafting Asante Samuel Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Even after extending Davis, the Chargers still needed to address the cornerback position to fill a glaring hole left by Casey Hayward, who was released earlier this year. Instead of digging into the free agency pool for another veteran, Los Angeles struck gold with the selection of Samuel Jr., who surprisingly fell to them in the second-round. Size concerns likely forced the slide, but that never held him back at Florida State as he stymied top receivers on a weekly basis en route to posting 97 tackles, 29 passes defensed and four interceptions over 31 games. Now in the best situation possible by playing for Staley, Samuel Jr.’s skillset coupled with his natural talent could put him over the top, projecting as a play-making corner from inside the slot or along the boundary.

2. Drafting Rashawn Slater

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who's going to be the Chargers' starting left tackle in 2021? That was the commonly asked question the entire offseason. After neglecting it in free agency, all attention turned to the draft. Pegged as a clear fit for Los Angeles but a player who was unlikely to be available at No. 13, the team's wishes came true as the former Northwestern product fell into their lap. While there were concerns with his lack of height and arm length which had many plugging him as a guard, the tape showed a guy who can get the job done on each snap on the outside. Slater’s light feet, balance and technically-refined and heavy hands make him an exciting blindside pass protector for young star quarterback Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future.

1. Signing Corey Linsley

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The best move made by the Chargers this offseason was among the first moves, inking arguably the league's best center to a five-year deal on Day 1 of the free agency period. After having some of the worst production at the position, Los Angeles now has the cream of the crop. Linsley allowed just four total pressures last season on 437 pass-blocking snaps — the lowest pressure total in the NFL. L.A. now has a dependable and consistent presence to anchor their offensive line. Linsley made Aaron Rodgers very happy for a long time in Green Bay, and he’ll do the same for Herbert.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Tyler Gaffney returning to football, signing with Patriots

    In 2018, Tyler Gaffney retired from football to go chase a baseball dream. Almost exactly three years later, Gaffney is returning to football. The running back is signing with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Gaffney, 30, retired from baseball in March 2019 after hitting .194 in 51 games for Class AA Altonna [more]

  • ESPN’s Mike Clay projects Chargers’ 2021 offensive stats

    ESPN's Mike Clay takes a crack at projecting the production of the offensive side of the ball for the Los Angeles Chargers.

  • Where Chargers’ 2021 undrafted free agent class ranks among rest of NFL

    The Los Angeles Chargers inked 10 undrafted rookies. How do they fare among the rest of the league?

  • California AG Rob Bonta gets involved in Spanos family dispute over Chargers

    The ownership dispute within the Los Angeles Chargers is now seeing involvement from the California Attorney General. According to Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, California AG Rob Bonta filed court papers to become involved in the legal filings between Dea Spanos Berberian and her siblings over the future of the franchise. Berberian has sought to have [more]

  • McMillan fined $25,000 for saying NBA favors Knicks' success

    Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden. McMillan called the Knicks one of the league's glamour franchises, even though this is New York's first appearance in the playoffs since 2013.

  • Did Bowie beat Adele? All 36 Glastonbury headliner bills, ranked from worst to best

    Using books and personal reminiscences, countless internet forums and old magazine reports, all headliners are ranked solely on the weight of the three performances. Their rankings are ordered by the day they played (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Vehemently disagree? See you in the comments. 36. The Black Crowes, Lenny Kravitz, Wynton Marsalis (1993) A weird line-up by any standards, partly due to Red Hot Chili Peppers dropping out (Lenny Kravitz stepped in). Anyone actually into music was at the Other Stage to see Suede, Spiritualised and Stereo MCs. Meanwhile the Black Crowes jammed endlessly, Kravitz didn’t really have the songs and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis was… pleasant. 35. Coldplay, Rod Stewart, Stereophonics (2002) Coldplay’s first Pyramid-headlining set caught fire with songs from the yet-to-be-released A Rush of Blood to The Head, but Rod the Mod was ill-fittingly bland, while Stereophonics, although at the peak of their career, lacked the heft to truly shine.

  • Could Chargers be among Julio Jones trade suitors?

    Would the Los Angeles Chargers be wise to trade for the seven-time Pro Bowler?

  • Murrayfield to welcome 16,500 fans for Lions clash with Japan

    It will be the first time fans have been allowed into Murrayfield for an international match since March last year.

  • Why Detroit Lions believe Breshad Perriman is finally ready to make good on his talents

    Breshad Perriman ended 2019 season with 3 straight 100-yard receiving games for Bucs, when he played for new Detroit Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El

  • First look at Suns-Lakers first round series

    GameTime previews the first round matchup between the Suns and Lakers.

  • Key Draymond Green illegal screen correct call by refs, NBA says

    Draymond Green was whistled for a controversial foul with just under two minutes remaining.

  • Seahawks will face a ton of tough decisions with 2022 free agents

    This might be the last season for a couple of notable Seahawk names...

  • Kyle Lowry details what he's looking for in upcoming NBA free agency

    Kyle Lowry said family comfort, money, term, and the potential to win another championship will all weigh heavily on his free agency decision this summer.

  • Hamas lays down its terms as calls for a cease-fire get louder

    Almost 220 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed since the violence erupted, but calls for a cease-fire are getting louder.

  • Iowa State's Matt Campbell turned down 8-year, $68.5 million deal to coach Detroit Lions, per report

    The Detroit Lions hired Dan Campbell as their coach this offseason, but it appears they had their eyes on another target first.

  • Adrian Colbert signing with Patriots

    Veteran safety Adrian Colbert is headed to New England. Colbert’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Colbert has agreed to a contract with the Patriots. Colbert went to camp with the Dolphins last summer, had a brief stint with the Chiefs after being cut in August and was claimed off of waivers by the Giants [more]

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Katlyn Chookagian denies tapout claims at UFC 262, calls out Alexa Grasso

    Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Second round tee times, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year got underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday at the longest course in championship history. Canada's Corey Conners holds the clubhouse lead after shooting a fine 67 in round one while Rory McIlroy, who won at this course in 2012, will have been disappointed with his three-over 75. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Friday's second round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin, Jim Herman 12.11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays 12.22 Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 12.33 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 12.44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 12.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (RSA), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 13.06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 13.17 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 13.28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 13.39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (RSA), Chez Reavie 13.50 Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 14.01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet, Brandon Todd 14.12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 17.30 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch 17.41 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele 17.52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Paul Casey (Eng) 18.03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 18.14 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 18.25 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 18.36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 18.47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 18.58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 19.09 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 19.20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Charley Hoffman 19.31 Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim (Kor) 19.42 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) Starting at hole 10 12.05 Frank Bensel Jr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 12.16 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (RSA), Alex Beach 12.27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 12.38 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 12.49 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 13.00 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 13.11 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 13.22 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 13.33 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 13.44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 13.55 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 14.06 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk 14.17 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA), Greg Koch 17.25 Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 17.36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An (Kor) 17.58 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 18.09 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 18.20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 18.31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 18.42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Keegan Bradley 18.53 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 19.04 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 19.15 Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 19.26 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin 19.37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng)