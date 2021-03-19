Ranking Champions League favorites after quarterfinal, semifinal draw

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Prince-Wright
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The draw for the quarterfinal and semifinal stage of the UEFA Champions League has been made, and there are some clear winners and losers from the random draw.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

All three Premier League teams will be pretty happy with their quarterfinal draw, while Chelsea and Liverpool will be happier than Manchester City with the draw they have for the semifinal.

A Chelsea v. Liverpool semifinal could happen, while Man City will play either Bayern Munich or PSG in the semifinal if they get past Borussia Dortmund. One side of this draw is tougher than the other, and City will be forced to win this competition the hard way if they’re going to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time in their history.

Latest USMNT news

Kreis wanted decisive U.S. win but vows ‘We’ll improve’... U.S. men begin Olympic qualifying with nervy win LIVE, USMNT v Costa Rica! How to watch, schedule for Olympic qualifying

Below is a look at my rankings for who will win it, the odds for the outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Ranking the favorites to win the Champions League

1. Manchester City: Tough draw, especially the semi, but still red-hot favs.
2. Bayern Munich: Very tough draw v PSG, then likely Man City.
3. Chelsea: Lovely draw v. Porto, then winner of Liverpool v. Real Madrid.
4. Liverpool: Will also fancy their chances of getting to final.
5. Real Madrid: They will see an easy-ish route to the final.
6. PSG: Could not be tougher for Pochettino’s Les Parisiens.
7. Borussia Dortmund: This young team will find it tough to beat City.
8. FC Porto: Huge outsiders, but that’s dangerous. No pressure!

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: April 6-7 and 13-14 (Quarterfinal), April 27-28 and May 4-5 (Semifinals)
Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Champions League schedule: Quarterfinal

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
FC Porto v Chelsea
Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid v Liverpool

Champions League schedule: Semifinal

Semifinal 1: Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
Semifinal 2: Real Madrid or Liverpool v FC Porto or Chelsea

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner
Manchester City (+220)
Bayern Munich (+300)
Paris Saint-Germain (+500)
Liverpool (+650)
Chelsea (+800)
Real Madrid (+1100)
Borussia Dortmund (+1600)
Porto (+4000)

Ranking Champions League favorites after quarterfinal, semifinal draw originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Champions League draw: Who will Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City face?

    There are only two quarterfinalists remaining without a European Cup in their histories: Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

  • UEFA Champions League draw: How to watch, odds, predictions

    The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and the schedule in full.

  • Europa League draw: How to watch, odds, schedule, predictions

    The UEFA Europa League is down to the quarterfinal stage, with the draw for the last eight and semifinal made as Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United remain in the competition.

  • Bayern draw PSG in Champions League quarters as Real Madrid face Liverpool

    Holders Bayern Munich will face last year's beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League, while Friday's draw for the last eight also threw up a clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

  • Manchester City draw Borussia Dortmund in Champions League quarter-finals

    City also discovered their possible semi-final opponents should they reach the last four

  • FA Cup quarterfinals: Preview, how to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

    It is FA Cup time again, as the quarterfinal sees plenty of huge Premier League teams collide for a spot in the last four of the famous competition.

  • Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

    Jurgen Klopp’s side will rematch Madrid after their acrimonious final in 2018

  • Europa League draw LIVE: Manchester United and Arsenal learn quarter-final and semi-final fate

    Follow all the latest as Manchester United and Arsenal learn who they will play in the last eight

  • Man Utd to face Granada in Europa League quarter-finals

    Manchester United were paired with Spanish side Granada in Friday's draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, while Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague.

  • Pass Her the Mic: A short-lived retirement helped Samantha Johnson ignite her passions both on and off the pitch

    "Don't pass the baton to somebody else when your purpose is meant to be just that. Yours."

  • Manchester United to face Granada in Europa League quarter-finals

    Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague.

  • Tottenham 'disgrace' leaves Mourinho in the firing line

    Tottenham were branded "a disgrace" by captain Hugo Lloris after an embarrassing Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb left manager Jose Mourinho fighting to keep his job.

  • Fourteen Hawks players receive vaccine following Thursday night’s game

    The players meet eligibility requirements in Georgia.

  • WATCH: USMNT’s Pulisic assists Chelsea insurance goal

    USMNT star Christian Pulisic made his 31st appearance in the Champions League and collected his sixth assist to go with three goals.

  • Skiers make first descent of Yosemite peak, risking 'death slabs' and avalanches

    Jason Torlano skied upper part of Half Dome – and reports suggest it may be first ever descent to go so far down the mountain The pair hiked up to a tree near the summit of Yosemite’s Half Dome peak, at almost 9,000ft, and took turns keeping a fire going. The next day they set out just after 3am to avoid the sun warming up the ice and snow, raising the risk of avalanches. Once there was enough daylight to see that conditions were safe, the pair clambered up to the peak, strapped on their skis, and began the perilous glide towards a face that looked almost vertical – and to the “death slabs” below. It so happens that they were enjoying themselves. On 21 February, longtime skier and Yosemite resident Jason Torlano finally completed his goal of skiing the upper part of Half Dome. He was joined by a friend, Zach Milligan, who calls himself an expert in “staying alive” during risky outdoor activities. “After we made it all the way down to the bottom of Mirror Lake,” at about 4,000ft above sea level, “I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe we just [did it]’ – like it was sort of surreal,” Torlano said. The adventure was earlier reported by the Fresno Bee, and it has been described as seemingly the first ever ski descent of Half Dome to involve descending so far down the mountain. In 2000, snowboarder Jim Zellers completed the first snowboard descent of Half Dome, but he didn’t go all the way down to the lake. A view of Half Dome in Yosemite national park in California in June 2020. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Torlano, 45, said that his descent wasn’t his first attempt. In the past there wasn’t enough snow or the snow was too loose, increasing the chances of being caught in an avalanche or slipping off a ledge. But this February, Torlano had an inkling that conditions were right. Some friends of his own a skydiving business in Yosemite, and he asked how much it would cost to check conditions on the mountain. “We did a legal fly over in a Cessna [airplane], I saw there was snow on it and the next day I left,” he said. “We landed the plane, I went home and got my ski stuff.” Torlano moved to the Yosemite area at the age of five, and his love of winter sports began as a student growing up in view of the mountains. “When you look up from the playgrounds … you can see all the mountains of Yosemite, but mostly Half Dome,” he said. “When most kids were playing soccer and football, we didn’t have any of that stuff, we had a ski day.” Some of the drop-offs on either side were 1,000ft. Both skiers described working to stay calm while enjoying views of the sun rising over the mountains and glistening off the snow. In order to traverse the “death slabs” – huge, rocky areas without skiable snow cover – Torlano secured a line to a climbing belt and attached it to something like a nearby branch that could hold his weight. He carefully removed his skis, and climbed down to the next snowy section. Only then could he put his skis on again. Torlano said the transitions were particularly nerve-wracking for him as he had to be vigilant to avoid losing important gear and strategize the best ways to reach disconnected patches of snow. For a stretch of the descent, Torlano and Milligan skied down a thin ribbon of snow bordering cables along the mountain’s spine, which summer hikers often use for safety. The slopes around the cables are at the “perfect avalanche angle”, Torlano said, but skiing was safe enough because there was an inch of ice and some hard, packed snow underneath, which wouldn’t easily slide off the mountain. At one point, Milligant traversed the cable itself, partially embedded in the snow, and it caused him to slide onto an icy patch and then almost off a nearby ledge. He managed to use his ski poles, which had ice axes on the ends, to push himself backwards off the ice before he slid off the precipice. “I had a little more than a couple of minutes of just sort of sitting there, hanging off by tools too close to the edge, thinking, ‘I don’t see a good outcome to this,’” Milligan said. “I eventually managed to lunge backwards and grab that cable that had shoved me off the snow, and then I worked really hard for the next few minutes to get it out of the ice.” Even so, the whole experience was a calculated risk for which they had carefully prepared, Milligan said. “Adrenaline will cloud your judgment, and when you have no room for error, you can’t have your judgment clouded,” he explained. “It’s an absolutely peaceful experience – it’s a moving meditation, you feel connected to life.” In the coverage that followed, both Torlano and Milligan saw comments and speculation about the money they surely earned in order to take time off to ski and to afford the equipment. “I have my same skis that were handed down to me in 2013,” said Torlano, a seasonal rope access technician.“I have a 20-year-old backpack that’s been duct-taped and my wife sewed it 100 times. I’m missing buckles and [I have] ski pants with 100 holes.”

  • English clubs continue resurgence in Champions League

    Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all made it to the quarter-finals.

  • TIL you can make hard-boiled eggs in the oven

    If you enjoy hard-boiled eggs, but not the boiling, fear not! According to Food52, you can make hard-boiled eggs in the oven. Making hard-boiled (or technically hard-cooked) eggs in the oven is ideal when you are making a large batch of eggs to feed an entire football team.

  • Connor Goldson admits he lost his cool after alleged racial abuse

    Rangers’ Europa League clash with Slavia Prague was overshadowed.

  • Lionel Messi’s impact as he is set to break Xavi’s Barcelona appearance record

    Messi equalled Xavi’s mark of 767 games for the Catalan giants in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Huesca.

  • The 'insane' money in trading collectible cards

    Prices of collectible cards are soaring and new digital products are entering the market.