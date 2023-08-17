Ranking the CBs the Colts will play in 2023

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts passing attack are set to face some of the best cornerbacks across the league during the 2023 season.

Their schedule features some of the best at the position, proven veterans that are at the backend of their careers, and young players that are looking to make a name for themselves in 2023.

For this list, I took the top two corners from each team on Indy’s schedule and cut it down to 14 players.

Let’s take a look at how they rank:

Darious Williams joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and after initially struggling in the slot, he found his role as one of the starting boundary corners. Since 2020, he is tied for the sixth-best defender completion percentage (55.7% on a min. 100 targets) and tied for the seventh-most pass deflections (39).

Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2021 second-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars is entering a potential breakout season. In his first two years in the league, he has collected 143 tackles (104 solo), four TFLs, 25 pass deflections, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft has dealt with injuries since entering the league that has caused him to only appear in 16 games in his first two years. In that time he’s collected 58 tackles (40 solo), two TFLs, one QB hit, eight pass deflections, and four interceptions.

The No. 3 overall pick off the 2022 NFL draft played in nine games in his first year in the league. He finished with 43 tackles (35 solo), five pass deflections, an interception, and a sack.

Chidobe Awuzie played a vital role in the Cincinnati Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl in 2021 but had his season cut short in 2022 due to a torn ACL that caused him to miss the season’s final nine games. His return to the lineup will be a boost to Cinci’s young secondary.

Jamel Dean signed his first contract extension this offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after making the most starts (15) in his career in 2022. Last season, he had 57 tackles (45 solo), one TFL, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Hilton is recognized as one of the best nickel corners in the NFL. In 14 games in 2022, he finished with 60 tackles (48 solo), four TFLs, four QB hits, six pass deflections, and an interception.

Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis has yet to play more than 14 games in a season but he has all the ability to cover the best receivers in the league. Since 2020, he is tied for the fifth-most pass deflections (41).

Marcus Peters has been a playmaker at the position since entering the league in 2015. He has been named to the All-Pro team three times in his career. Since 2020 Marcus Peters is tied with Shaquille Leonard for having the most games (three) he was able to force a fumble and an interception in.

Patrick Peterson is entering his 13th season in the NFL after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. In 2022 he had a career-high in tackles (66). His pass deflections (15) and interceptions (five) were the most he had in a season since 2012.

Denzel Ward is one of the most consistent corners in the league when he’s on the field (has yet to play a full schedule). He hasn’t had a season where he’s finished below 10 pass deflections and two interceptions. Ward is tied for the fourth-most pass deflections (43) since 2020.

A.J. Terrell quickly developed into one of the top corners in the NFL after his All-Pro breakout season in 2021. In three years, he has collected 202 tackles (149 solo), seven TFLs, one sack, two QB hits, 32 pass deflections, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Marlon Humphrey is coming off a Pro Bowl year in 2022 where he finished with 71 tackles (53 solo), three TFLs, three sacks, four QB hits, seven pass deflections, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He has the third-most forced fumbles (10) since 2020.

2022 was a year to forget for Marshon Lattimore since he missed 10 games due to a lacerated kidney. The New Orleans Saints’ No. 1 corner has the eighth-best defender completion percentage (56.2% on a min. 100 targets) since 2020.

