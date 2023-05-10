Ranking the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 opponents

The Buffalo Bills’ 2023 schedule will be here soon.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home)

2022 record: 8-9

The Buccaneers aren’t far removed from winning a Super Bowl. They’re also not far removed from quarterback Tom Brady retiring and starting an entire rebuild.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (home)

2022 record: 6-11

The Raiders are also turning the page… but they still have some decent talents like the guy above, Devante Adams.

12. Washington Commanders (away)

2022 record: 8-8-1

The Commanders, similar to the Raiders, do have some talent. Washington finished in the basement of the NFC East, but still won eight games a year ago. But they get the edge on the Raiders here for simply having this matchup at their home turf.

11. Denver Broncos (home)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

2022 record: 5-12

The Broncos were pretty brutal in 2022. If they can get a bit more on track… a big if… there’s reason to believe they’ll be better. A team with Sean Payton coaching and Russell Wilson under center can’t be that bad again… can they?

10. New England Patriots (home/away)

2022 record: 8-9

Boy have the times changed. It’s still a divisional matchup, so facing the Patriots will come with its difficulties… but New England is easily in the bottom of the AFC East.

9. New York Giants

2022 record: 9-7-1

We’re at .500 football territory with the Giants. The 2023 season is going to be their “prove-it” year.” Was last season a flash in the pan or is this really a promising team, namely quarterback Daniel Jones?

8. Miami Dolphins (home/away)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

2022 record: 9-8

The Dolphins have a solid defense and really good playmakers. But the quarterback position weighs heavy. Between his play and health, is Tua Tagovailoa the answer under center?

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

2022 record: 9-8

The Jaguars won the AFC South last season and look to be the favorites there again. But we have added circumstances here, too. Buffalo and Jacksonville will faceoff in London, but the Jags will actually be facing the Bills as their second of back-to-back games in England. A little advantage to them? We’ll find out in October.

6. Dallas Cowboys (home)

2022 record: 12-5

While the focus on the Cowboys often makes them come off as an underwhelming opponent, they are not. Dallas is a good team, but at least this contest is in Orchard Park.

5. New York Jets (home/away)

2022 record: 7-10

A much improved AFC East foe is what the Jets are. But just because you trade for a former Green Bay Packers quarterback doesn’t mean it’s going to work, just ask….the Jets.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

2022 record: 10-7

After notching double-digit wins, the Bolts will look to improve on that. Easier said than done playing in a division with the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Chargers are a similar team to the Bills with a good, young quarterback… and having go fly across the country to face that team adds some difficulty.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

2022 record: 12-4

The Bengals and Bills is a heavyweight battle waiting to happen again. This one should be much closer than the last time Buffalo and Cincinnati faced off in the postseason, but it’s still going to be extremely tough nonetheless.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

2022 record: 14-3

The Eagles are poised to be the top team in the NFC again next season. At least this trip isn’t going to be as far for the Bills.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

2022 record: 14-3

The defending champs. A team with a budding rivalry with the Bills. The Chiefs being the toughest opponent ahead in 2023 is a no-brainer.

