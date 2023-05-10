Ranking the Browns’ 2023 opponents as schedule release looms

The NFL schedule is set to release on May 11 as we will soon know the layout of the 2023 season for the Cleveland Browns. We already know who their opponents will be and where they will play, as the Browns have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule in the league.

Here, we take a look at all of their 14 opponents and rank them from easiest to toughest matchup as the Browns look to get back into playoff contention.

Arizona Cardinals

A new general manager, new head coach, and a franchise quarterback on the mend from a late-season torn ACL in 2022.

The Arizona Cardinals have tank written all over them after trading back multiple times in the 2023 NFL draft to stockpile assets for the future. And who can blame a team set to start Colt McCoy in 2023?

While the Cardinals have set themselves up well for the future, they are one of the worst teams in the league today.

Indianapolis Colts

Another team with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts have the potential for big-time fireworks offensively. They also have the potential to completely bottom out as well. However, on paper, new head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson fit like a glove.

Steichen has also gotten significant contributions out of both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts early in their careers, so he could work wonders with the ultra-talented Richardson as well. At the end of the day, however, this is a young team that lacks any sort of experience. The future may be bright for the Colts, but it may take a year or two to get there.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams’ roster will feature a bountiful amount of rookies and unproven talent. And another injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford could send them into the top three of the 2024 NFL draft. However, they still have Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp who can put some points on the board. They also have one of the league’s smartest offensive masterminds behind the playsheet still as well.

In a league dictated by quarterback play, it’s hard to stick the Rams behind two teams with rookie head coaches and rookie quarterbacks. Their roster is in a rough, rough position though.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans’ roster construction is brutal, and their future outlook at quarterback is even murkier. They are nearing the end of the Ryan Tannehill era in Nashville, Malik Willis is already an afterthought, and Will Levis will not stop them from drafting Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if they are in a position in 2024.

New general manager Ran Carthon was aggressive in trying to move up to get a quarterback (unsuccessfully at the top of the draft), but a bad season will not stop him from trying again. In NFL purgatory, the Titans could either finish second in the division or fourth and I would not bat an eye at the results.

They are an incredibly beatable team.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans had an aggressive offseason, acquiring foundational assets to the franchise in head coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. If their 2022 crop of talent in Derek Stingley, Jalen Pitre, and Kenyon Green can bounce back with strong sophomore seasons, this team could surprise some.

Ryans poached a Shanahan disciple in Bobby Slowik from the 49ers, tabbing him as his offensive coordinator. This should help Stroud, an already intelligent and polished passer, find footing early on.

The AFC South is weak, and the Texans can make an early run. However, it’s hard to put too many chips behind such a young and inexperienced team.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields has to develop as a passer, but as a guy who was not afraid to air it out at a high level in college (and with tremendous accuracy), the outlook is not bad. Not to mention he rushed for as many yards a year ago as he did his entire collegiate career. His ability with his legs raises his ceiling to an extraordinary level but also gives him a higher floor.

The Bears cannot operate with him turning the ball over as he did a year ago, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has described him as “light years ahead” in year two in his system (and removed from Matt Nagy). General manager Ryan Pace also addressed massive needs along their offensive line with the addition of Darnell Wright and at wide receiver, adding D.J. Moore and Tyler Scott.

This is likely a make-or-break for Fields in Chicago, but he now has what he needs around him.

Denver Broncos

The roster in Denver is incredibly deep and strong. But it was as strong a year ago as well.

Their season will be completely dependent on the play of Russell Wilson as Sean Payton now takes over as the top dawg with the Broncos. While Wilson may never return to the heights he saw when the Seahawks were perennial Super Bowl contenders, a strong roster and a seasoned head coach should soften the blow.

Even if Wilson can pull himself into league-average territory, the Broncos should find themselves in wild card contention.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers the bottom dwellers of the AFC North?

They may just be. Featuring an unproven quarterback who threw more interceptions than he did touchdown passes a year ago, especially with the decision to bring back flailing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, puts the Pittsburgh offense on shaky ground.

While they still field one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, they are playing either unproven players or aging vets behind that unit at the second and third levels of their defense. There are a ton of question marks on the Steelers’ roster.

Seattle Seahawks

Can Geno Smith recreate the magic he found in 2022?

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the more fun teams in the league and they play in a division that will feature two teams rebuilding. They should find their way back to the postseason as long as what we saw from Smith a season ago was not a fluke.

It is a two-man race for the divisional crown out west, and the well-coached Seahawks present a tough challenge.

San Francisco 49ers

What Kyle Shanahan has gotten out of an ongoing chaotic quarterback situation is unbelievable. However, it has to catch up to him at some point. They have essentially replaced Jimmy Garoppolo with Jimmy Garoppolo with Brock Purdy looking to be the next man up. Trey Lance has the high-end tools, but with substandard health and three career starts to his name, his time may have ended before it began.

As the cap catches up to the Niners as well, they were forced to let talent walk on the defensive side of the ball. There is reason to believe the 49ers are due for some healthy regression. Regardless, there is also reason to pencil them in as the top dawgs in the NFC West at this point as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars

After winning the AFC South a year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars are penned in at the top of the division again in 2023 as the rest of the division is in a rebuild or trending in that direction. Trevor Lawrence found his stride in year one with Doug Pederson, and the duo should build on that in year two.

They have the offensive weapons with wide receiver Calvin Ridley joining the fold, used the 2023 NFL draft to upgrade their offensive line, and have high-end talent all over the defensive side of the ball that gives that unit the potential to scrape the sky if they all produce.

Jacksonville may just be here to stay.

New York Jets

The New York Jets have serious talent all over the field, especially at priority positions on the field. They still have kinks to work out along their offensive line, but the addition of Aaron Rodgers will take an already strong unit of pass catchers to a new level.

New offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett provides room for doubt, but he has a strong relationship with Rodgers. The AFC East has four legit playoff contenders, but the Jets have the firepower to finally make a run.

Cincinnati Bengals

With back-to-back AFC Championship appearances, including a Super Bowl in 2021, it feels disingenuous to keep the Cincinnati Bengals from the top. However, that’s where they fall here. Even with the addition of a big name to their offensive line in Orlando Brown Jr., the unit as a whole is still disappointing.

Their secondary remains a huge question mark as well, relying heavily on young players to step in for the departed Jessie Bates. The AFC North is tough this season, and the Bengals are going to have to work hard to take another title in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens finally agreed to terms with their quarterback Lamar Jackson, making him the highest-paid player in the league. They have also separated him from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, whose offense was bland and potentially handicapping the unit.

Now with Todd Monken and a revamped wide receiver room that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and first round pick Zay Flowers, the Ravens have the weapons and a new offensive system to let it fly in 2023. Jackson is going to remind people why he was the MVP in 2019.

