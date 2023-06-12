Ranking Brandon McManus’ top moments with the Broncos

Following Brandon McManus’ departure this offseason, we’re taking a looking back at the kicker’s top five moments with the Denver Broncos.

Game-winning kick vs. Minnesota Vikings (2015)

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

During the 2015 season, without McManus’ clutch kick against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, the Broncos may not have secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and may not have won Super Bowl 50. With 1:51 left in the game, McManus kicked a 39-yard field goal, giving Denver a 23-20 lead. The Broncos defense held strong, securing a Teddy Bridgewater fumble with 29 seconds left for the win.

Going 6-for-6 vs the New England Patriots (2020)

(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

In this game, Brandon McManus went a perfect 6-for-6 on field goal attempts, outscoring then-Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and the entire team by himself. Thanks to his tremendous efforts, the Broncos went on to win this game 18-12.

Game-winning kick vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2019)

McManus came through once again in the clutch against the Los Angeles Chargers, this time booting a game-winning 53-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 23-20 win in this Week 13 matchup.

Career-long 61-yard field goal (2021)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

McManus’ career-long field goal came in 2021, also against the Los Angeles Chargers. Just before halftime of the Week 17 AFC West matchup, McManus drilled the 61-yard kick, easily clearing the uprights at SoFi Stadium. Along with the big boot, McManus also made an extra point attempt and a 23-yard field goal in a 34-13 loss.

A perfect postseason (2015)

In 2015, McManus was kicking out of his mind. During the playoffs, McManus went a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals. In the divisional round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, McManus went 5-for-5. In the AFC championship, McManus hit two extra points, and went 2-for-2 on field goals. Finally, in Super Bowl 50, McManus went 3-for-3, with one extra point as well. In all, including extra points, McManus was a perfect 13-for-13 in the postseason that year.

McManus won’t soon be forgotten in the minds of Broncos fans, or the community. We wish him the very best with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

