Ranking the Bills’ prime time games in 2023

The Buffalo Bills have 17 games ahead in 2023, but some are more fun than others and it’s easy to see why: Prime-time football.

Using only those six prime-time games the Bills were given by the NFL next season, here’s a ranking of those outings:

6. Week 5: vs. Jaguars (London)

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Attending the Bills’ meeting with the Jaguars in London will be pretty cool for those actually at the game. Back home, it’s a 9:30 a.m. kickoff which is a bummer.

5. Week 10: vs. Broncos (MNF)

The pull here isn’t very strong because of how underwhelming the Broncos have been in recent years. Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver last season was a complete dud.

Pending an improved Broncos team, this game could end up being fun, but for now, we wait and see. At least it’s a home game on Monday Night Football, that will be a fun time in Orchard Park.

4. Week 16 vs. Chargers (Saturday)

The potential here for a shootout looms large. The Bills and Chargers have been two of the most explosive teams in recent years. It should be a great matchup of football… and hopefully more so for the Bills.

3. Week 6: vs. Giants (SNF)

Giants head coach Brian Daboll Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While the Chargers matchup presents us with a great on-field value, this one will be all about the headlines. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll turned Giants head coach makes his return to Buffalo… on prime time.

2. Week 1: at Jets (MNF)

The season opener is going to always be a special one, especially on prime time. But living in the moment, it’s going to very much be a long-awaited game… simply because it’s the last contest that will be played on Week 1. Waiting that extra day will be tough for Bills fans, but hopefully worth the wait.

1. Week 9: vs. Bengals (SNF)

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The rematch of year: Can the Bills get their postseason revenge on the Bengals? The entire country is going to find out on Sunday Night Football.

