Ranking the Bills new free agent signings by PFF grades

The Buffalo Bills were selective in free agency this year, as the club had limited salary cap space to bring in free agents.

While the organization did not make a big splash in the free agent market, Buffalo did find a few valuable pieces to pad the depth on the roster.

The Bills free agent signings earned a wide variety of grades from Pro Football Focus. PFF’s grades indicate that the Bills definitely scrounged for some value and second-tier players on the free agent market.

Here are the Bills free agents ranked by their 2022 Pro Football Focus grades, ranked from lowest to highest.

QB Kyle Allen

2022 PFF Grade: 27.0

2022 stats: 46-of-78 pass attempts, 59.0-percent completion rate, two touchdowns, four interceptions.

Contract: 1 year, $1.32 million

Anticipated role on roster: backup quarterback to Josh Allen

WR Deonte Harty

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 47.9

2022 stats: 2 receptions, 13 yards; 3 punt returns, 8 yards; 6 kick returns, 137 yards.

Contract: 2 years, $9.5 million

Anticipated role on roster: depth at slot receiver, returner for special teams

G Connor McGovern

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 52.2

2022 stats: 909 snaps, 2 sacks allowed

Contract: 3 years, $22.35 million

Anticipated role on roster: starting guard

G David Edwards

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 58.2

2022 stats: 230 snaps, 3 sacks allowed

Contract: 1 year, $1.77 million

Anticipated role on roster: compete for starting guard spot

WR Trent Sherfield

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 63.1

2022 stats: 30 receptions, 417 yards, 2 touchdowns

Contract: 1 year, $1.77 million

Anticipated role on roster: versatile receiver with special teams upside

RB Damien Harris

2022 PFF Grade: 75.8

2022 stats: 106 rushes, 462 yards, three touchdowns; 17 receptions, 97 yards

Contract: 1 year, $1.77 million

Anticipated role on roster: compete for early-down RB spot

S Taylor Rapp

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

2022 PFF Grade: 76.2

2022 stats: 92 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 passes defensed

Contract: 1 year, $1.77 million

Anticipated role on roster: depth in secondary, heir apparent to Jordan Poyer

