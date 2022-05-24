Ranking the Bills’ best prime-time games in 2022

Since the Buffalo Bills’ emergence as a true NFL title contender, we’ve seen a growing trend each year: More prime-time games.

When the league released Buffalo’s 2022 schedule, we saw five prime-time games, but truly there were six. The NFL does not consider Thanksgiving Day games as feature matchups, but they sure are fun so we’ll toss that one in here, too.

With that, here’s a ranking of the Bills’ upcoming prime-time matchups in 2022:

6. Week 13: at New England Patriots (TNF)

Two things put the Bills-Patriots as our lowest one. First, the Pats meeting comes just one week after another prime-time contest. That’s the case with Buffalo’s first two prime-time games of the year, but one of those is very unique (we’ll get there).

Plus, Buffalo and New England face each other often. That’s not to say eyes won’t be glued to televisions on this evening, but if we’re comparing… sorry, Patriots.

5. Week 12: at Detroit Lions (Thx-giving)

Nothing wrong with some turkey and football–but the Lions might not be much of a test for the Bills. The team itself cannot overlook any opponent ever, but fans can easily do that and while it will be enjoyable seeing Buffalo on the Thanksgiving slate, the potential for a blowout lowers the anticipation here a bit.

But T-Day football still gets the edge over the Pats.

4. Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

The Bills might be a step or two ahead of the Bengals heading into 2022–but as their Super Bowl berth displayed last year, that’s a good team in Cincy. With this matchup coming so late in the season, it could be a playoff preview.

3. Week 8: vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF)

The Bills will play several good quarterbacks next season which makes for some great games. But it’s not often we see Buffalo QB Josh Allen take on the Packers’ future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers.

If things go according to plan, some will be calling this a “Super Bowl preview” when Week 8 rolls around, too.

2. Week 2: vs. Tennessee Titans (MNF)

Mid-playoff drought or Super Bowl favorite? It doesn’t really matter.

The home opener in Buffalo is always a prime-time event. The hope is at an all-time high for the Bills on this day every year, and the fact that it’s going to be on Monday Night Football in 2022? That’s just awesome.

1. Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

Since the NFL has traditionally scheduled their season-opening matchup to include the defending champion, the Bills have never featured in this game. Buffalo against the Rams is so unique to this team it’s the easy choice for first.

