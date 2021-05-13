Ranking the Bills’ 2021 opponents form easiest to toughest

The 2021 schedule is now official.

We’ve known for some time who the Bills will play, but now we know when. While Buffalo has a favorable slate based on their strength of schedule, there will be some challenging games that will act as measuring sticks for how for this team has truly come when facing off against the NFL’s elite teams.

The Bills benefit from playing the Jets twice and two rebuilding AFC South teams, the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, this is balanced by facing each of the first-place teams in the AFC and battling a tough interconference schedule against the NFC South.

Here is how we rank the opponents for Buffalo’s 2021 schedule (from easiest to hardest):

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are in the midst of complete chaos. New general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley have their hands full rebuilding this roster. The Texans are still trying to figure out their quarterback situation, as the legal matters of Deshaun Watson are dominating the Houston Texans more than the roster moves.

New York Jets

The Jets are all-in with their first-round pick in Zack Wilson. However, the roster is still a year away from truly competing in the division. Free agent signings Corey Davis and Carl Lawson help a little bit, but the team still has too many holes to be a true competitor this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars made some noise this offseason, naming Urban Meyer as their head coach. Bringing No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Trevor Lawrence in will help, but the team still has some talent gaps on the roster. The Jaguars have a different direction from last year, but they are still looking at battling for the bottom of the AFC South. Thankfully, the Texans have leapfrogged them in ineptitude. The bottom-three on this list are borderline interchangeable.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers lost several close games last year, meaning it's time for them to regress toward the man with their record in one-score games. They have Christian McCaffrey, who will be the focal point for the offense. For the most part, it comes down to what Sam Darnold can do at quarterback for the team. He might improve a bit with better skill players surrounding him, but the leap to legitimacy could be a big one.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have some interesting skill position pieces. Julio Jones, if he is still in an Atlanta uniform, will put pressure on any defense at wide receiver. The challenge is whether the Falcons defense can tighten games from getting out of hand. Oh, and tight end Kyle Pitts could have a field day against The Bills. Still, it's not enough to really force the hand of Buffalo.

Washington Football Team

The Football Team was a feel-good story last year, with Alex Smith and Trevor Heinicke guiding the team into the playoffs at quarterback. The defense held its own last year, but the offense is still lacking some explosive pieces to run with the Bills and now has Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

New England Patriots

The Patriots' offseason upgrades make them an intriguing matchup against the Bills. However, with the quarterback situation in a bit of uncertainty, New England may struggle a little bit on the offensive side of the ball. This game will be much more competitive than what we saw last time the Patriots faced off against the Bills.

Miami Dolphins

Realistically, the Dolphins and Patriots could flip spots on this list, and no one would argue. The Dolphins were throttled by the Bills Week 17 last year, ultimately eliminating them from playoff contention. Once again, the challenge for Miami will be how well quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays. The Dolphins have some great receiving weapons. If the ball can get in their hands, a shootout might be in the making.

Pittsburgh Steelers

You'll hear a lot about Ben Roethlisberger, "Renegade," and Sean McDermott and Mike Tomlin went to the same college ahead of this matchup. On the field, the Bills have taken control of this matchup over the past two years. The Steelers' major moves have helped the roster, but the Bills are still the more complete team.

Tennessee Titans

Oh, the visions of Bills corner Josh Norman flying through the air. Expect that replay to be on every broadcast when these two teams faceoff. The Titans are still a good team, and they'll focus on what they do best--running the ball and playing solid defense. Buffalo was blown out by the Titans last season during a crazy Tuesday-night COVID-rescheduled affair. Expect a closer game this year.

New Orleans Saints

Life after QB Drew Brees will be quite a different world. Some may argue that the Saints should be ranked lower. However, they still have good skill players on offense and have a decent enough defense to complete in the post-Brees world. If the combination of Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston struggles under center, this could be a team that is crashing toward a re-build.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are an interesting team, as they have build an all-around solid squad. They hope to continue their ascent with Carson Wentz at the helm. With head coach Frank Reich's guidance, Wentz could be in the discussion for Comeback Player of the Year. Indianapolis gave the Bills fits in the playoffs, and they could push the Bills once again this year.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs dusted the Bills last year in both games between the teams. Buffalo didn't have an answer for Kansas City in either game, as several players dominated the Bills in multiple facets of the game. This is now the elite tier of the Bills' schedule. Buffalo will have to battle an improved Kansas City offensive line, which became a priority for the Chiefs after the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers return their entire 22-player starting unit for both sides of the ball. Unless the TB12 nutrition system falters, expect quarterback Tom Brady to have another age-defying season. It's a matter of time before this grouping falls off, but it seems like at least for another year, the Bucs will be in control of the league this year. Repeating as Champs is difficult, but we are talking about Brady here. Plus, the defense is pretty impressive for the Bucs.

