Ranking Bill Belichick’s 8 most ruthless personnel decisions

In light of Wednesday’s news about the New England Patriots trading Stephon Gilmore, that got us thinking in regards to some of the other stunning moves Bill Belichick has made.

In Belichick’s illustrious Patriots tenure, there has been no shortage of fireworks. That includes either releasing or trading some important figures in Patriots history. As evidenced by moves made over the years, Belichick values the business side of things as much as he values his personnel.

We take a look at some of the most stunning moves the head coach and general manager has made during his time with the organization.

Richard Seymour

Belichick took Seymour at sixth overall in 2001, and the defensive lineman helped the team win three Super Bowls during his eight years with the team. In the final year of Seymour’s deal in 2009, however, the Patriots traded him to the Oakland Raiders for a first-round draft choice. The trade blindsided not just New England’s fans but also Seymour,

He had been a cornerstone player for the franchise and enormously productive. Belichick, however, recouped the best assets he could for the star, with apparently fears Seymour might soon be on the decline.

Logan Mankins

Mankins would take a pay cut with the Patriots in August 2014, so New England dished him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for tight end Tim Wright and a fourth-round draft choice. It wasn’t an impressive haul for a long-standing Pro Bowler and former first-round pick.

Clearly, the Patriots didn’t think he’d be able to continue at a high level. He played well in 2015, ending up a Pro Bowl alternate. Then he retired in 2016.

Stephon Gilmore

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore undoubtedly makes this list. Signed as a free agent by the Patriots in March 2017, Gilmore quickly established himself as one of the best corners in the NFL.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year had 53 tackles on pass deflections and six interceptions that year. However, that was just a microcosm of his body of work during his time with New England. He made the Pro ball four times and was a two-time first-team All-Pro.

In four years with the Patriots, he recorded 11 interceptions and 52 pass deflections in 56 games. Perhaps even more than that, he gave New England a dominant corner, one that could eliminate the entire side of a field for an opposing quarterback.

Now, his Patriots career has come to an end, becoming another name in a long list of bold moves by Belichick.

Jamie Collins

Linebacker Jamie Collins is also another important name on this list. when the Patriots traded him on Halloween 2016, it saw Collins go to New Orleans.

It was quite a move considering Collins was named a starting outside linebacker for the Patriots prior to the beginning of the season. Coming off a stellar 2015 season, he was set to be a key part of the linebacker unit once again. He had recorded 89 combined tackles in 2015 to go along with five forced fumbles. He looked to be an up-and-coming superstar at linebacker.

Collins would reunite with New England once again in 2019 only to leave for the Lions for two years and return in 2021.

Deion Branch

The Deion Branch trade in 2006 was the culmination of a roller coaster process between Branch and the Patriots.

Branch was offered a contract by the Patriots in May 2006, and that would be the last negotiation the receiver in the Patriots had. He would end up holding out of mandatory minicamp as well as training camp and the rest of the preseason.

Movement between the two sides finally came to fruition, as he was given permission to seek a trade and negotiate a contract with other teams that August. After not being picked up by a team, he remained on the reserve/did not report list to begin the season. Finally on September 11, he was traded to Seattle in exchange for 2007 first-round draft pick.

It was a messy end to what was a successful Patriots career for Branch. He was the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP, and would record 1297 receiving yards and seven years with New England. His 998 receiving yards in 2005 were a career-high for him.. The unceremonious and of his Patriots career put a bit of a damper on what was otherwise a successful time in New England.

Lawyer Milloy

Lawyer Milloy Patriots

Lawyer Milloy was similar to Gilmore in a some ways. Milloy was a key part of the Patriots secondary, and was a valuable defensive player for the Patriots dating back to the Pete Carroll years.

Heading into the 2003 season, Milloy was 30 years old, and coming off a season in which he recorded 94 tackles and five pass deflections. He was a Pro Bowler, and could have been a big piece of the Patriots future.

Nevertheless, he refused to take a pay cut and was released. He would finish his Patriots career recording 1,439 tackles and 25 interceptions in seven seasons. The four-time Pro Bowler was also a first-team All-Pro in 1999.

This was a case of Belichick refusing to give in on contract demands. As it would turn out, Milloy would never regain the same dominant form he had in New England.

Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri was a major piece of the Patriots early dynasty. Going undrafted in 1996, the kicker would become a household name by the end of his time with the Patriots.

He was a three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, as well as a two-time first-team All-Pro in 2002 and 2004. Making two Pro Bowls, he was coming off a 2005 season in which he made 80% of his field goals. New England elected not to use the franchise tag on Vinatieri and he ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

With two Super Bowl game-winning kicks, Vinatieri established himself as one of the most clutch kickers in the NFL. With game-winning kicks against the St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers, he officially etched himself in the Pro football lore. All good things must come to an end however, and New England elected to draft a kicker out of Memphis by the name of Stephen Gostkowski the following year.

Tom Brady

The biggest figure in the history of the Patriots, Tom Brady enjoyed 20 seasons with New England.

With six Super Bowls under his belt as well as countless other accolades, this was indeed the most stunning move of Belichick’s career. Following a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, both Belichick and Brady agreed it to part ways.

Ending a partnership that was among the most successful in the history of the NFL, the decision to move on from Brady still stings for many New England fans. With six Super Bowls, as well as 14 Pro Bowls, Brady has made his mark as one of the greatest players of all time.

With the Patriots looking to go and ado direction following the 2019 season, this was undoubtedly a Belichick stunner and perhaps the biggest one of his Patriots tenure. Parting with Tom Brady effectively ended the New England Patriots dynasty.

