Ranking Big Ten teams by all-time NFL draft picks

We are now on the doorstep of another NFL draft. All the pomp and circumstances of the annual event kick off on Thursday night with the first round and will go through the weekend through all seven rounds on Friday and Saturday.

When you think of players going to the NFL, certain college programs come to mind with Ohio State being right or near the top of total first-round picks and the overall total number of picks in general. But some of the Buckeyes’ Big Ten brethren have also had plenty of guys hear their names called in the history of the NFL draft, and it’s expected to be the same this time around as well.

However — clearly, some of the Big Ten programs are much better at producing NFL widgets and we thought it’d be fun to rank them all based on the total number of draft picks in history.

Here’s a rundown of all fourteen Big Ten teams and where they rank in the conference. We start at No. 14 and count down to No. 1 using drafthistory.com.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers’ Olakunle Fatukasi celebrates after recovering a fumble by Michigan State’s Jayden Reed during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Credit: Syndication Lansing State Journal

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

63

Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium. Bearcats won 38-24. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

171

Northwestern Wildcats

1 Jan 1996: Linebacker Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats looks on during the Rose Bowl against the Southern California Trojans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: J.D. Cuban /Allsport

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

184

Maryland Terrapins

Oct 31, 2015; Iowa City, IA, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back William Likely (4) returns a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa won 31-15. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

221

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9) celebrates with linebacker Cody Lindenberg (45) and defensive back Justus Harris (21) after making a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

273

Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 21, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) celebrates after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

248

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

266

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) walks along the sidelines during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

284

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

289

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, right, celebrates after a run against Nebraska during overtime on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

315

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) walks down the field after the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

363

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1), and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

367

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23), and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

387

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) prior to the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of NFL Draft Picks

473

