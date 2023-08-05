Ranking the Big Ten teams that we can’t wait to see Oregon play

No matter your feelings about the Oregon Ducks leaving the Pac-12 Conference for a spot in the Big Ten on Friday, there is one aspect of the deal that is largely undeniable, no matter who you are.

The marquee matchups that we are set to get over the coming years with the Ducks playing Big Ten teams is going to be incredibly enthralling, simply from an entertainment standpoint.

While it is a bummer that we are missing out on yearly rivalries between Oregon and Stanford, or Washington State, we are also gaining annual or semi-annual matchups between the Ducks and Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

Some of the best teams in the nation reside in the Big Ten now, and Oregon will get to play amongst them. So which opponents are we looking forward to seeing play the Ducks the most? Here are our rankings (excluding the western contingent of former Pac-12 schools):

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

All-Time Series Record: Never Played

Our Reasoning: No offense to Rutgers, but I’m not sure even current Big Ten teams have a big desire to travel to New Jersey and play the Scarlet Knights. Maybe after a few meetings, these two can create some sort of contention on the gridiron, but it’s going to take some doing.

Northwestern Wildcats

All-Time Series Record: 1-0, Northwestern

Our Reasoning: Back in 2018 and 2020, Northwestern won the Big Ten West, so it’s not like they’ve been completely irrelevant in recent memory, but they definitely don’t come to mind as one of the top teams in the conference that need to be taken down a peg.

Indiana Hoosiers

All-Time Series Record: 2-1, Oregon

Our Reasoning: In football, this potential game between Oregon and Indiana doesn’t really get the juices flowing. In basketball, however, that will be a different story.

Purdue Boilermakers

All-Time Series Record: 2-1, Oregon

Our Reasoning: The last time that Oregon and Purdue played, the Ducks squeaked out a 38-36 victory in Autzen Stadium in 2009. Maybe conjuring up memories of that close game will make this eventual matchup more interesting.

Illinois Fighting Illini

All-Time Series Record: 2-1, Oregon

Our Reasoning: I don’t know, I can’t say that a matchup against Illinois really evokes any sort of emotion in Oregon fans. It would be a fun game, but it’s not one that fans are circling on the calendar and making sure they travel to.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

All-Time Series Record: 6-2, Nebraska

Our Reasoning: Nebraska and Oregon have some history against each other. I have the Cornhuskers ranked as the Ducks’ No. 10 biggest (former) non-conference rival, with the last two meetings between the two being pretty entertaining affairs. I will be excited to see that play out again, especially with Matt Rhule at the helm in Lincoln now.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

All-Time Series Record: 3-1, Minnesota

Our Reasoning: I think the opportunity to play P.J. Fleck is what stands out the most about this matchup. Since 2018, the Gophers have been pretty solid, winning double-digit games once and clinching four bowl-game victories. They would be an entertaining opponent.

Maryland Terrapins

All-Time Series Record: Never Played

Our Reasoning: Can you imagine the uniform beauty that we could get between these two schools? Maryland is certainly a good-sized brand name, and the fact that these schools have never played each other makes the first meeting very much to watch.

Michigan State Spartans

All-Time Series Record: 4-3, Oregon

Our Reasoning: Michigan State and Oregon have a lot of chapters in their rivalry, which ranks No. 7 on our list. After the great game in 2014 helped Oregon over the hump in Marcus Mariota’s Heisman season, the Spartans got revenge against Vernon Adams a year later. Then you had the Ducks’ RedBox Bowl win over MSU a few years later. These teams know each other well, and I can certainly see a real rivalry blooming with regular matchups.

Iowa Hawkeyes

All-Time Series Record: 2-1, Oregon

Our Reasoning: Oregon may not have a long and storied history against Iowa, but the contrasting styles — Iowa’s ground-and-pound, defensive-heavy nature vs. Oregon’s high-flying offense and points-abundant nature — make for a game that I can’t wait to see.

Wisconsin Badgers

All-Time Series Record: 3-3, Tied

Our Reasoning: Do you think Wisconsin is looking forward to this matchup once again? After the Ducks beat them the last two times they faced in the Rose Bowl, I’m sure that this will be among the most anticipated future Big Ten matchups over the next few years.

Ohio State Buckeyes

All-Time Series Record: 9-1, Ohio State

Our Reasoning: Let’s be real, we’ve seen a lot of Ohio State and Oregon over the last decade and a half, with a Rose Bowl and National Championship matchup among them. I can’t wait to see regular games between these two, though. It’s always going to be fraught with fan-fair and entertainment.

Penn State Nittany Lions

All-Time Series Record: 3-1, Penn State

Our Reasoning: I could have put Ohio State above Penn State on this list, but the fact that Oregon hasn’t played the Nittany Lions since losing in the 1995 Rose Bowl makes this matchup a bit more important in my mind.

Michigan Wolverines

All-Time Series Record: 3-2, Michigan

Our Reasoning: The Ducks have two straight victories over Michigan, the first of which was a massive 2003 upset in Autzen Stadium, and the second being a 2007 drubbing in The Big House. These are among the best teams in the nation, and there is quite a bit of history in the rivalry. I can’t wait to see more chapters play out in the future.

