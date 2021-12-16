Ranking Big Ten teams by recruiting ranking through early signing day

Michigan football had a solid Wednesday, not only securing all but three commits (two didn’t sign and don’t look like they’ll end up as a part of the class, while another flipped to Texas) on the first day of the early signing period, but the Wolverines also earned five new commitments, three of which were flips.

Though the maize and blue signed just one five star (they’re in the running for Josh Conerly, who doesn’t plan to decide until signing day in February), they added multiple four-stars on Wednesday, bolstering an already solid class.

Michigan wasn’t tops in 2022 in the Big Ten, but it secured a high floor, high ceiling class. So, where does it stack up against the rest of the Big Ten? Here’s where it stands according to the 247Sports team rankings.

What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football's 2022 signees

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 0 1 12

Overall rank: 58

Northwestern Wildcats

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 0 2 13

Overall rank: 47

Illinois Fighting Illini

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5* 4* 3* 0 0 22

Overall rank: 45

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 0 2 12

Overall rank: 44

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

5* 4* 3* 0 2 17

Overall rank: 43

Purdue Boilermakers

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

5* 4* 3* 0 2 18

Overall rank: 39

Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 0 4 15

Overall rank: 28

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 0 4 14

Overall rank: 27

Iowa Hawkeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 0 2 14

Overall rank: 26

Michigan State Spartans

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 0 5 17

Overall rank: 21

Indiana Hoosiers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5* 4* 3* 0 5 14

Overall rank: 20

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 1 10 13

Overall rank: 9

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 1 15 8

Overall rank: 6

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5* 4* 3* 2 14 2

Overall rank: 4

