Ranking Big Ten teams by number of 2023 NFL scouting combine invites
Now that all the hubbub of the Super Bowl is over, you can bet that all attention will now focus on the upcoming NFL draft in professional football circles. We’re going to hear rumors, get every so-called expert’s mock drafts, and then slice them and dice them a thousand ways to Sunday.
And more.
But before all of that, there’s this little thing called the NFL Scouting Combine that will take place next week. It begins on Tuesday, February 28, and goes through Monday, March 6.
Ohio State has historically sent a ton of players to the combine and on into the NFL draft every year, and that’s certainly still the case for 2023 with eight Buckeyes invited to take part in all of the festivities in Indianapolis.
But where does Ohio State rank among all Big Ten programs when it comes to sending players to the combine this year? Does Michigan have more with the success it’s had the last couple of years? What about Penn State?
Here are all Big Ten teams ranked by the number of players that have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine along with a complete list of each player. We count down from the least to greatest.
No. 13 (tie) - Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1 Player)
Adam Korsak of Rutgers punts the ball in the first half as Temple played Rutgers in the season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Adam Korsak, Punter
No. 13 (tie) - Indiana Hoosiers (1 Player)
Indiana’s Cam Jones (4) tackles Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) during Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Cam Jones, Linebacker
No. 12 - Michigan State Spartans (2 Players)
Michigan State’s Jayden Reed returns a punt for a touchdown against Nebraska during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver
Bryce Baringer, Punter
No. 10 (tie) - Nebraska Cornhuskers (3 Players)
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver
Travis Vokolek, Tight End
Ochaun Mathis, Edge
No. 10 (tie) - Wisconsin Badgers (3 Players)
Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Joe Tippmann, Offensive Line
Keeanu Benton, Nose Tackle
Nick Herbig, Linebacker
No. 7 (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini (4 Players)
Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Chase Brown, Running Back
Sydney Brown, Defensive Back
Jartavius Martin, Defensive Back
Devon Witherspoon, Defensive Back
No. 7 (tie) - Northwestern Wildcats (4 Players)
Nov 27, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) carries the ball during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Evan Hull, Running Back
Peter Skoronski, Offensive Line
Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Line
Cameron Mitchell, Defensive Back
No 7 (tie) - Minnesota Golden Gophers (4 Players)
Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Mohamed Ibrahim, Running Back
Jordan Howden, Defensive Back
Terell Smith, Defensive Back
John Michael-Schmitz, Offensive Line
No. 5 (tie) - Purdue Boilermakers (5 Players)
Purdue Boilermakers Quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) practices ahead of the NCAA football game, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Aidan O’Connell, Quarterback
Charlie Jones, Wide Receiver
Payne Durham, Tight End
Jalen Graham, Linebacker/Safety
Corey Trice Jr., Cornerback
No. 5 (tie) - Iowa Hawkeyes (5 Players)
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) smiles after pulling in a reception during an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Riley Moss, Defensive Back
Sam LaPorta, Tight End
Lukas Van Ness, Defensive Lineman
Jack Campbell, Linebacker
Kaevon Merriweather, Defensive Back
No. 3 (tie) - Maryland Terrapins (7 Players)
Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) carries the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Jacob Copeland, Wide Receiver
Dontay Demus Jr., Wide Receiver
Rakim Jarrett, Wide Receiver
Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Line
Deonte Banks, Defensive Back
Jakorian Bennett, Defensive Back
Chad Ryland, Kicker
No. 3 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions (7 Players)
MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 04: PJ Mustipher #97 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts to a defensive stop during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 04, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver
Parker Washington, Wide Receiver
Brenton Strange, Tight End
Juice Scruggs, Offensive Line
PJ Mustipher, Defensive Tackle
Ji’Ayir Brown, Safety
Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes (8 Players)
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle
Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle
Luke Wypler, Center
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines (8 Players)
Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees
Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver
Luke Schoonmaker, Tight End
Ryan Hayes, Offensive Line
Olu Oluwatimi, Center
Mike Morris, Linebacker
Mazi Smith, Defensive Lineman
DJ Turner II, Defensive Back
Brad Robbins, Punter
[lawrence-auto-related count=5]