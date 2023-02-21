Ranking Big Ten teams by number of 2023 NFL scouting combine invites

Now that all the hubbub of the Super Bowl is over, you can bet that all attention will now focus on the upcoming NFL draft in professional football circles. We’re going to hear rumors, get every so-called expert’s mock drafts, and then slice them and dice them a thousand ways to Sunday.

And more.

But before all of that, there’s this little thing called the NFL Scouting Combine that will take place next week. It begins on Tuesday, February 28, and goes through Monday, March 6.

Ohio State has historically sent a ton of players to the combine and on into the NFL draft every year, and that’s certainly still the case for 2023 with eight Buckeyes invited to take part in all of the festivities in Indianapolis.

But where does Ohio State rank among all Big Ten programs when it comes to sending players to the combine this year? Does Michigan have more with the success it’s had the last couple of years? What about Penn State?

Here are all Big Ten teams ranked by the number of players that have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine along with a complete list of each player. We count down from the least to greatest.

No. 13 (tie) - Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1 Player)

Adam Korsak of Rutgers punts the ball in the first half as Temple played Rutgers in the season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Adam Korsak, Punter

No. 13 (tie) - Indiana Hoosiers (1 Player)

Indiana’s Cam Jones (4) tackles Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) during Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Cam Jones, Linebacker

No. 12 - Michigan State Spartans (2 Players)

Michigan State’s Jayden Reed returns a punt for a touchdown against Nebraska during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver

Bryce Baringer, Punter

Story continues

No. 10 (tie) - Nebraska Cornhuskers (3 Players)

Nebraska’s Trey Palmer (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver

Travis Vokolek, Tight End

Ochaun Mathis, Edge

No. 10 (tie) - Wisconsin Badgers (3 Players)

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Joe Tippmann, Offensive Line

Keeanu Benton, Nose Tackle

Nick Herbig, Linebacker

No. 7 (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini (4 Players)

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Chase Brown, Running Back

Sydney Brown, Defensive Back

Jartavius Martin, Defensive Back

Devon Witherspoon, Defensive Back

No. 7 (tie) - Northwestern Wildcats (4 Players)

Nov 27, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) carries the ball during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Evan Hull, Running Back

Peter Skoronski, Offensive Line

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Line

Cameron Mitchell, Defensive Back

No 7 (tie) - Minnesota Golden Gophers (4 Players)

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Mohamed Ibrahim, Running Back

Jordan Howden, Defensive Back

Terell Smith, Defensive Back

John Michael-Schmitz, Offensive Line

No. 5 (tie) - Purdue Boilermakers (5 Players)

Purdue Boilermakers Quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) practices ahead of the NCAA football game, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Aidan O’Connell, Quarterback

Charlie Jones, Wide Receiver

Payne Durham, Tight End

Jalen Graham, Linebacker/Safety

Corey Trice Jr., Cornerback

No. 5 (tie) - Iowa Hawkeyes (5 Players)

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) smiles after pulling in a reception during an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Riley Moss, Defensive Back

Sam LaPorta, Tight End

Lukas Van Ness, Defensive Lineman

Jack Campbell, Linebacker

Kaevon Merriweather, Defensive Back

No. 3 (tie) - Maryland Terrapins (7 Players)

Maryland loses top WR Dontay Demus, Jr prior to matchup vs. Ohio State

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) carries the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Jacob Copeland, Wide Receiver

Dontay Demus Jr., Wide Receiver

Rakim Jarrett, Wide Receiver

Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Line

Deonte Banks, Defensive Back

Jakorian Bennett, Defensive Back

Chad Ryland, Kicker

No. 3 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions (7 Players)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 04: PJ Mustipher #97 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts to a defensive stop during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 04, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver

Parker Washington, Wide Receiver

Brenton Strange, Tight End

Juice Scruggs, Offensive Line

PJ Mustipher, Defensive Tackle

Ji’Ayir Brown, Safety

Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes (8 Players)

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

Luke Wypler, Center

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines (8 Players)

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitees

Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver

Luke Schoonmaker, Tight End

Ryan Hayes, Offensive Line

Olu Oluwatimi, Center

Mike Morris, Linebacker

Mazi Smith, Defensive Lineman

DJ Turner II, Defensive Back

Brad Robbins, Punter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire