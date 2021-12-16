Ranking Big Ten teams by number of historical bowl appearances
The Big Ten has rich history and tradition in bowl games. From the Rose Bowl, to the BCS bowls, to the more recent New Years Six and beyond, teams from the conference have played in a large portion of the postseason games available throughout history.
But not all programs are created equal. Some have been to a lot more bowl games than others. When you think of the postseason, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, and Penn State come to mind, while other schools are lucky and blessed for a year that simply gets them enough wins to get into a bowl game.
This season, with nine of the 14 teams headed to play in a bowl, we thought it’d be fun to go through and rank Big Ten teams based on which ones have gone to the most bowls from worst to first.
So here we go, all fourteen current Big Ten schools and how many bowl games they’ve each been to throughout their history.
No. 14 - Rutgers Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot Henry looks on during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
10
Last Bowl Result
2014 Quick Lane Bowl | Rutgers 40, North Carolina 21
No. 13 - Indiana Hoosiers
Sep 11, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; A end zone pylon is seen before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Idaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
13
Last Bowl Result
2020 Outback Bowl | Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20
No. 12 - Northwestern Wildcats
Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
16
Last Bowl Result
2020 Citrus Bowl | Northwestern 35, Auburn 19
No. 10 (tie) - Purdue Boilermakers
Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
19
Last Bowl Result
2018 Music City Bowl | Auburn 63, Purdue 14
No. 10 (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini
Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
19
Last Bowl Result
2019 Redbox Bowl | California 35, Illinois 20
No. 9 - Minnesota Golden Gophers
Sep 8, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy pumps up the crowd right before kickoff against Fresno State Bulldogs at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
21
Last Bowl Result
2020 Outback Bowl | Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
No. 8 - Maryland Terrapins
Sept. 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
27
Last Bowl Result
2016 Quick Lane Bowl | Boston College 36, Maryland 30
No. 7 - Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor wears the “S” logo on his helmet along with the rest of the Spartans for the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
29
Last Bowl Result
2019 Pinstripe Bowl | Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
No. 6 - Wisconsin Badgers
Bucky Badger does 65 pushups in front of the crowd during the University of Wisconsin 68-17 football game win over Bowling Green at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday, September 20, 2014. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel photo by Rick Wood/RWOOD@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Number of Bowl Appearances
32
Last Bowl Result
2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl | Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
No. 5 - Iowa Hawkeyes
The helmet Drew Ott wore during his playing days at Iowa sits on a cupboard in him and his wife Kali’s home in Trumbull, NE on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
33
Last Bowl Result
2019 Holiday Bowl | Iowa 49, USC 24
No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines
Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
48
Last Bowl Result
2020 Citrus Bowl | Alabama 35, Michigan 16
No. 3 - Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shane Simmons (34) and linebacker Cam Brown (6) and the mascot celebrate after the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
50
Last Bowl Result
2019 Cotton Bowl Classic | Penn State 53, Memphis 39
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes fans chant “O-H-I-O!” during the third quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
51
Last Bowl Result
2021 CFP National Championship game | Alabama 52, Ohio State 24
No. 1 - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Dec 30, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot and cheerleaders perform during a pep rally prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Bowl Appearances
53
Last Bowl Result
2016 Music City Bowl | Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24
