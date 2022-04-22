Ranking Big Ten teams by number of all time NFL first round draft picks
Big Ten football has a tradition of churning out some of the best NFL players in the history of the game. A lot of those came as first-round picks in NFL drafts past and by the looks of it, that will continue.
But of course, some football factories produce more high-quality NFL widgets than others. You would expect Ohio State, for example, to be a mass producer more so than Rutgers.
We thought it would be fun to go through all fourteen Big Ten programs and let you know who can claim first-round superiority over the rest, and how the teams line up from there.
As we normally do, we start with No. 14 and work our way down to numero uno that has a familiar color palate for most of you on this here free website. Credit to Winsipedia for the information.
Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot Henry looks on during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
3 (tied for No. 81 overall)
Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
10 (tied for No. 55 overall)
Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
12 (tied for No. 52 overall)
Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
17 (tied for No. 42 overall)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Sep 8, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy pumps up the crowd right before kickoff against Fresno State Bulldogs at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
18 (tied for No. 40 overall)
The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
21 (tied for No. 33 overall)
Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
22 (tied for No. 30 overall)
Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
23 (No. 29 overall)
Wisconsin Badgers
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
30 (No. 21 overall)
Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
34 (tied for No. 19 overall)
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State mascot Sparty takes the field before the Youngstown State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
36 (tied for No. 16 overall)
Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shane Simmons (34) and linebacker Cam Brown (6) and the mascot celebrate after the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
39 (tied for No. 13 overall)
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12), and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
48 (tied for No. 8 overall)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks
85 (No. 1 overall)
