Ranking Big Ten teams in 2023 by returning production
ESPN released its preseason SP+ rankings this week, but perhaps an even more instructive ranking came out last week.
Bill Connelly is the resident advanced analytics guru in Bristol, and he’s also the steward of keeping track which teams have the most and least returning production. Michigan football has been somewhat in the middle of the pack in the past few years, but Big Ten fans who expect the Wolverines to fall off, well — it’s one of the most experienced groups in college football.
Why bring that up? Because one of the biggest predictors of team success tends to be returning production. It doesn’t account for everything, especially as young talent can come in and make an early impact, but having bona fide playmakers who have experience can make the biggest difference.
Here is how teams rank in terms of returning production entering 2023.
Michigan Wolverines
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 5
Offense: 4
Defense: 16
Abstract
Yes, after being somewhat middling in terms of returning production the past few years, Michigan football has the most returning production in the conference, and fifth-most in all of college football. Not only do the Wolverines have J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum returning, but Donovan Edwards could start at nearly any program in the country. There are some losses on the defensive side of the ball with Mazi Smith and Mike Morris departing, but there are players expected to step up in their stead.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 23
Offense: 37
Defense: 31
Wisconsin Badgers
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 27
Offense: 30
Defense: 48
Abstract
Wisconsin will be breaking in a new coach and a new quarterback, yet, the overall tenor of the team suggests that it will have mostly the same personnel on the field. While that may be true in some respects, given the offensive overhaul and new faces via the transfer portal, it may take more adjusting than a usual experienced team.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 39
Offense: 45
Defense: 51
Abstract
Nebraska may have a lot of returning talent, but with a new coach and some established stars departing, it will be interesting to see how the Huskers fare in 2023.
Indiana Hoosiers
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 41
Offense: 63
Defense: 34
Abstract
The Hoosiers are in the top-third in terms of returning production, yet it lost QB Connor Bazelak in the transfer portal, as well as backup Jack Tuttle and TE AJ Barner. Those are all on the offensive side of the ball, however, and IU could be stout defensively.
Michigan State Spartans
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 45
Offense: 11
Defense: 83
Abstract
For MSU, losing the bulk of the defensive side of the ball may be in its best interest, to be honest. The offense loses some key pieces, and while the retention of QB Payton Thorne may annoy some Spartan fans, it should help with consistency.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 48
Offense: 97
Defense: 20
Abstract
Projected to have the best offense in college football by the ESPN SP+ preseason predictions, OSU actually will have one of the least experienced offenses in the country. C.J. Stroud is gone, as is the bulk of the line and TE Cade Stover, but the receivers and running backs return. Defensively, it’s mostly the same unit, which should improve in Jim Knowles’ second year.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 56
Offense: 102
Defense: 24
Abstract
The Nittany Lion offense certainly takes a hit in the projections due to Sean Clifford’s departure, but fans are more excited to see what Drew Allar and the now-sophomore duo of running backs can do. Joey Porter Jr. may be gone, but the defense is still solid.
Purdue Boilermakers
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 57
Offense: 49
Defense: 76
Abstract
It will be interesting to see how Purdue fares with a defensive-minded coach in Ryan Walters.
Maryland Terrapins
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 65
Offense: 68
Defense: 66
Illinois Fighting Illini
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 71
Offense: 71
Defense: 70
Minnesota Golden Gophers
David Berding/Getty Images
Overall Ranking: 87
Offense: 91
Defense: 78
Abstract
No more Tanner Morgan or Mo Ibrahim — it will be interesting in Minneapolis on the offensive side of the ball.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 94
Offense: 72
Defense: 102
Abstract
Iowa loses Jack Campbell, but gains Cade McNamara and Erick All. It will be interesting to see if the offense can take a step forward.
Northwestern Wildcats
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Overall Ranking: 96
Offense: 116
Defense: 52