Ranking each Big Ten team by spring ESPN FPI release

Now that spring ball is mostly in the rearview mirror for just about every college football team, we can start looking forward to fall camp and the 2023 season. That will be the next time we see players take the field in any kind of meaningful action.

ESPN FPI is a predictive advanced analytics model that works to figure out what every game’s winner will be, what each team’s final record will be, which teams will win their division, conference, make the College Football Playoff, and national championship game — and then win it all.

Last year, Michigan football was projected at No. 7 in FPI, with a record of 9.5-2.6, a 1.2% chance it would go undefeated in the regular season, a 9.9% chance it would win the Big Ten East, and a 7.2% chance it would win the conference and make the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines 100% met all of those criteria, so take these predictions with a grain of salt.

Here is how ESPN FPI ranks each Big Ten team, its predicted record, chance to win the conference, make the College Football Playoff, make the national championship game and win it all.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 78

W-L prediction: 4.1-7.9

Chance to win Big Ten: 0%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Indiana Hoosiers

Rank: 75

W-L prediction: 3.9-8.1

Chance to win Big Ten: 0%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Northwestern Wildcats

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 67

W-L prediction: 4.9-7.2

Chance to win Big Ten: 0%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 52

W-L prediction: 5.7-6.3

Chance to win Big Ten: 0.1%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Story continues

Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 50

W-L prediction: 5.4-6.7

Chance to win Big Ten: 0.3%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Illinois Fighting Illini

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 45

W-L prediction: 6.8-5.4

Chance to win Big Ten: 0.7%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 44

W-L prediction: 6.6-5.4

Chance to win Big Ten: 0%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Iowa Hawkeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 37

W-L prediction: 7.4-4.8

Chance to win Big Ten: 1.6%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Minnesota Golden Gophers

David Berding/Getty Images

Rank: 33

W-L prediction: 6.5-5.7

Chance to win Big Ten: 0.9%

Make playoffs chance: 0%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 31

W-L prediction: 6.9-5.1

Chance to win Big Ten: 0.2%

Make playoffs chance: 0.1%

Make national championship chance: 0%

Win national championship chance: 0%

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 20

W-L prediction: 8.6-3.8

Chance to win Big Ten: 5.9%

Make playoffs chance: 1%

Make national championship chance: 0.2%

Win national championship chance: 0.1%

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 10

W-L prediction: 9.3-2.7

Chance to win Big Ten: 4.6%

Make playoffs chance: 10.7%

Make national championship chance: 3.5%

Win national championship chance: 1%

Michigan Wolverines

Despite Michigan constantly being given bad odds, Jim Harbaugh has hoisted this trophy two years in a row. Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 6

W-L prediction: 10.0-2.1

Chance to win Big Ten: 14.3%

Make playoffs chance: 25.9%

Make national championship chance: 10.3%

Win national championship chance: 3.9%

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 1

W-L prediction: 11.8-1.0

Chance to win Big Ten: 71.2%

Make playoffs chance: 82.2%

Make national championship chance: 57.2%

Win national championship chance: 36.7%

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire