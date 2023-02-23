Ranking all Big Ten stadiums by seating capacity

The Big Ten has some of the loudest and rowdiest fan bases in the country. With those fans come some of the largest, most historic venues in the nation.

The Big Ten has three of the four largest stadiums in college football, all of which have a capacity greater than 100,000.

Wisconsin’s Camp Randall is a historic venue that cracks the top five of Big Ten stadium capacity. Even with recent upgrades, it still is one of the most classic, timeless venues in all of college football.

Here is a look at how the Big Ten stadiums rank based on capacity:

Northwestern - Ryan Field

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) throws during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Ryan Field has the smallest capacity in the Big Ten at 47,130. It is less than half the size of multiple other conference stadiums.

Minnesota - TCF Bank Stadium

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the newest stadiums on the list, TCF Bank Stadium opened in 2009. It has a capacity of 50,805.

Rutgers - SHI Stadium

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) gains yards after the catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) and defensive back Avery Young (2) pursue during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The stadium opened in 1994, but recently underwent a renovation in 2017. It has a capacity of 52,454.

Indiana - Memorial Stadium

Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Gremel (16) hands the ball off to Indiana Hoosiers running back Charlie Spegal (28) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

One of the older stadiums on the list, Memorial Stadium opened in 1960. It boasts a capacity of 52,626.

Maryland - SECU Stadium

Oct 30, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland’s SECU Stadium was renamed this past year. It opened in 1950 and has a capacity of 54,000.

Purdue - Ross-Ade Stadium

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) scrambles as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ross-Ade Stadium is an ancient Purdue landmark, and was originally opened in 1924. It has a capacity of 57,236.

Illinois - Memorial Stadium

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois boasts an even older stadium than Purdue, having opened its doors in 1923. It has a current capacity of 60,670.

Iowa - Kinnick Stadium

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Drew Stevens (18) kicks an extra point against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kinnick is also one of the older stadiums on the list, having opened in 1929. It has a capacity of 69,250.

Michigan State - Spartan Stadium

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote (10) recovers a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Spartan Stadium opened in 1923, and is our first stadium to be over 75,000 in capacity. It has a capacity of 75,005.

Wisconsin - Camp Randall Stadium

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The oldest stadium on the list, Camp Randall opened in 1895. It has a current capacity of 80,321.

Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

Nov 19, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers nickel back Isaac Gifford (23), linebacker Randolph Kpai (30) and defensive back Myles Farmer (8) celebrate after a missed field goal attempt by the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Our third Memorial Stadium on the list, Nebraska opened its stadium doors in 1923. It has a capacity of 90,000.

Ohio State - Ohio Stadium

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) makes a catch and scores a touchdown against Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw (1) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio Stadium, also known as the “Horseshoe,” is a legendary stadium with a capacity of 102,780.

Penn State - Beaver Stadium

Penn State players laugh as they pretend to drop the Governor’s Victory Bell trophy after defeating Minnesota, 45-17, in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Famous for its night game whiteouts, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium has a capacity of 106,572.

Michigan - "The Big House"

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Stadium is usually known by its nickname: The Big House. It has that name for a reason, boasting a capacity of 107,601.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire