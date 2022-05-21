Ranking the Big Ten’s running backs heading into the 2022 season

If there is one thing the Big Ten is known for, it’s running backs. And there is no shortage of excellent rushers around the conference heading into the 2022 season, even with someone like Michigan State football’s Kenneth Walker III heading to the NFL.

List

Below, we ranked every rushing attack in the Big Ten from worst to first, and looked at two running backs from each team due to the committee approach in today’s game.

Indiana: Josh Henderson and Shaun Shivers

Indiana got a solid season out of USC transfer Stephen Carr last year, and they will try to get similar production out of Josh Henderson from North Carolina and Shaun Shivers from Auburn. Both are largely unproven and until they show what they can do, Indiana will remain at the bottom of this list.

Rutgers: Kyle Monangai and Aaron Young

Isaih Pacheco is gone. Arguably Rutgers’ best player the past few years, they will now try to replace his production with two largely unproven rushers in Kyle Monangai and Aaron Young.

Maryland: Challen Faamatau and Colby McDonald

Maryland is going to pass it a lot with rising star Taulia Tagovailoa this season, but they are returning to solid rushers in Challen Faamatau (253 yards last season) and Colby McDonald (325 yards last season).

Purdue: King Doerue and Sampson James

Zander Horvath is now trying to make the Los Angeles Chargers roster after being drafted in the seventh round, so the Boilermakers will looks to King Doerue and Indiana transfer Sampson James to carry the load this season. Doerue is talented and rushed for over 500 yards last year, and could provide a nice punch in a Purdue offense that likes to spread the field.

Nebraska: Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin Jr.

Nebraska’s best rusher for the last few years has been their quarterback Adrian Martinez. Now, Martinez is at Kansas State, and Nebraska will move forward at QB with Casey Thompson from Texas, which should open up opportunities for Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin Jr. Johnson rushed for 495 yards last year, but Ervin only had 37 carries on the year for 124 yards.

Iowa: Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams

Tyler Goodson has been signed by the Green Bay Packers as an UDFA, so the Hawkeyes will need to replace his production with two less experienced rushers. Gavin Williams looked good in limited action last season, nearly rushing for 100 yards against Kentucky, and since Iowa’s rushing attack is always strong, don’t be surprised to see him rise up this list throughout the season.

Penn State: Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford

Noah Cain was never quite the answer for Penn State and will now suit up for LSU this fall, which opens the door for Keyvone Lee. I think Lee is a solid back and might finally be the answer the Nittany Lions have been missing since Saquon Barkley left school. Ford should be the back who secures the backup role.

Northwestern: Evan Hull and Andrew Clair

This is where the list starts to show the strength of the running backs in the Big Ten, because it’s insane that someone like Evan Hull isn’t in the top-5, but that just shows the talent around the conference. Hull fully emerged last year with 1,009 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. He will be supported by Bowling Green transfer Andrew Clair in the backfield.

Michigan State: Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard

Do I think that Michigan State’s rushing attack of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard will end up higher on this list? Yes. But there’s no way to put them higher until we see what it looks like on the field thanks to the production of the backs in front of them. But Broussard is extremely talented, rushing for 895 yards back in 2020. Berger looks to be the starter though and from all accounts in camp, he could be the next transfer back to breakout for the Spartans.

Michigan: Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards

Hassan Haskins was the bellwether for Michigan last year, but you can’t deny the talent of Blake Corum who finished just under 1,000 yards on the year and would’ve almost certainly surpassed that if he didn’t get injured. Corum is talented, but he is still a smaller back and the Wolverines will likely turn to the young but sturdy Donovan Edwards to help carry the load.

Illinois: Chase Brown and Josh McCray

Chase Brown and Josh McCray combined for over 1,500 yards last year, with Brown himself surpassing 1,000 on the season. With Tommy DeVito coming in to shore up the passing game and take some heat off the running backs, Illinois could be poised to have one of the best running games in the country.

Minnesota: Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts

Make no mistake, a healthy Mohamed Ibrahim is a monster of a running back. The achilles injury he suffered at the start of last season probably changed how the Big Ten conference shook out, he’s just that talented. If he returns fully healthy in 2022, he will back at the top of this list. If he isn’t the same guy, the Golden Gophers still have a solid back in Trey Potts behind him, who rushed for 552 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Wisconsin: Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi

I mean, it is a surprise to see a Wisconsin running back near the top of this list? Braelon Allen lit it up last year, rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, while his backup Chez Mellusi also ran for 815 yards. Wisconsin has an embarrassment of riches in the backfield, part of why MSU was able to get a hold of Jalen Berger, and they are a scary duo moving forward.

Ohio State: TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams

This one shouldn’t be a shocker. TreVeyon Henderson was in the Heisman conversation last year as a freshman, rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns and is expected to do at least as much again this year. His backup Miyan Williams is also more than capable when called upon, rushing for 507 yards last year. Henderson is the top dog amongst Big Ten running backs heading into the 2022 season and it will take a Herculean effort to unseat him.

