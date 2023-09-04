Ranking the Big Ten quarterbacks through Week 1

Week 1 is in the books and we saw a lot of teams send out new faces to lead their programs. Some transfer quarterbacks found themselves replacing school legends while veteran quarterbacks looked to take the next step in their playing careers.

The level of competition was not the same for each team across the board so it can be difficult to get a good read on a quarterback this early in the season. Regardless, it is an opportunity for the player to go out there and live up to the hype, show what a healthy offseason can do for their personal growth, or struggle and have the coaching staff go back to the drawing board.

With that in mind, here is the good, the bad, and the ugly as we rank the top 10 quarterbacks through Week 1 in the Big Ten.

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This is McCarthy’s second season as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines and he was on fire on Saturday against East Carolina. The junior quarterback connected with Roman Wilson for three touchdowns and zero interceptions. It is evident that a full healthy offseason has allowed J.J. to grow and take full control of the offense.

Stats:

QBR: 95.4

Completions: 26

Attempts: 30

Yards: 280

Touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 0

Drew Allar - Penn State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Drew Allar era is underway in Happy Valley. On Saturday against West Virginia, the former five-star recruit threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-15 victory over the Mountaineers. On the fourth offensive play, Allar connected with Lambert-Smith for a 72-yard touchdown to open up the scoring in front of 110,000 fans. The sophomore lived up to expectations in his debut as the starter.

Stats:

QBR: 86.0

Completions: 21

Attempts: 29

Yards: 325

Touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 0

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Taulia Tagovailoa returned for his senior season and threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener. Tagovailoa did have a rushing touchdown as well as the Terrapins cruised to a 38-6 victory over Towson. On Saturday, Tagovailoa became the first player in a Maryland jersey to eclipse 8,000 career passing yards.

Stats:

QBR: 86.4

Completions: 22

Attempts: 33

Yards: 260

Touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 0

Gavin Wimsatt - Rutgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Gavin Wimsatt was named Rutgers’ starting quarterback well before kickoff and that decision has paid dividends for the Scarlet Knights. On Sunday, Wimsatt threw for 163 yards and a touchdown to help propel his team past the Wildcats. Wimsatt showed confidence in the pocket and made the right throws. Rutgers dominated all day Sunday and defeated Northwestern, 24-7.

Stats

QBR: 81.9

Completions: 17

Attempts: 29

Yards: 163

Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 0

Luke Altmyer - Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Altmyer transferred into Champaign from Ole Miss and, in his debut against Toledo, completed 69.2% of his throws and threw for 2 touchdowns while rushing for 69 yards. The Fighting Illini were in a close contest against the Toledo Rockets but ultimately came out on top 30-28. Altmyer looked good in his debut and was able to move the offense down the field.

Stats

QBR: 79.2

Completions: 18

Attempts: 26

Yards: 211

Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 1

Hudson Card - Purdue

Photo: Journal-Courier via Imagn

After a special run to the Big Ten title game last season, the Boilermakers are rolling with Texas transfer Hudson Card, who replaces Aiden O’Connell at starting quarterback. Card completed 56.7% of his passes in Week 1 and threw for two touchdowns. The Boilermakers did come up short against Fresno State, losing 39-35. Card will have some big shoes to fill as his predecessor, O’Connell, threw for nearly 3,500 yards last season.

Stats

QBR: 66.4

Completions: 17

Attempts: 30

Yards: 254

Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 0

Kyle McCord - Ohio State

Adam Cairns-Columbus Dispatch

The Buckeyes have entered a new era in Columbus as they’re breaking in a new starting quarterback with CJ Stroud gone to the NFL. Ryan Day gave junior Kyle McCord the start against Indiana and the offense struggled, particularly compared to his predecessor. While the Buckeyes did pull away with a 23-3 win over the Hoosiers, McCord threw for 239 yards and zero touchdowns, but it seems like the Buckeyes still have a quarterback battle on their hands between McCord and challenger Devin Brown.

Stats

QBR: 78.1

Completions: 20

Attempts: 33

Yards: 239

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 1

Noah Kim - Michigan State

Nick King-Lansing State Journal

Another team with a new face under center are the Spartans as Noah Kim beat out Katin Houser for the starting role in East Lansing. Kim, overall, looked good in his first start with MSU. He struggled in the first half but picked his game up in the second as he settled in and threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Spartans past Central Michigan, 31-to-7.

Stats

QBR: 60.6

Completions: 18

Attempts: 31

Yards: 279

Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 0

Athan Kaliakmanis - Minnesota

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Gophers and the Cornhuskers were the first two teams to open up Big Ten play on Thursday night and Minnesota came out on top, 13-10. Athan Kaliakmanis looked OK in his first start of the season. The Gophers are replacing a lot of the offensive side of the ball, most notably running back Mo Ibrahim, and it showed. Kaliakmanis did not look comfortable in the pocket and threw an interception.

Stats

QBR: 53.1

Completions: 24

Attempts: 44

Yards: 196

Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 1

Cade McNamara - Iowa

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

After spending his first four years in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara has found a new home in Iowa City. McNamara threw a 36-yard touchdown to Seth Anderson to start the scoring for the Hawkeyes. Surprisingly, that touchdown pass was the first time in program history under Kirk Ferentz that Iowa opened up the season scoring through the air. McNamara finished the game with two touchdowns and completed 56.7% of his passes as the Hawkeyes won, 24-14, over Utah State.

Stats

QBR: 36.9

Completions: 17

Attempts: 30

Yards: 191

Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 0

