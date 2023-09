Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks after Week 4

Big Ten teams now have four games under their belt and teams that perhaps were a little shaky on who their starters are at quarterback now know who will be their man under center.

Indiana now has settled on Tayven Jackson and Nebraska on Heinrich Haarberg, the latter after starting Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims to begin the season.

Ohio State is excited about Kyle McCord after beating Notre Dame and Penn State with Drew Allar after beating Iowa. But are either the top dawg in the conference?

Using PFF passer grades, we’re ranking the top quarterbacks in the conference. Here is the pecking order from worst to first.

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pass grade: 90.3

Offensive grade: 90.9

Stat line: 71-for-89 (79.8%), 915 yds., 8 TD, 3 INTs

Drew Allar - Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville-York Daily Record

Pass grade: 88.8

Offensive grade: 90.3

Stat line: 84-for-125 (67.2%), 903 yds., 8 TD, 0 INTs

Tanner Mordecai - Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 79.6

Offensive grade: 79.1

Stat line: 85-for-129 (65.9%), 872 yds., 2 TD, 3 INTs

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pass grade: 78.8

Offensive grade: 80.8

Stat line: 88-for-136 (64.7%), 1,121 yds., 8 TD, 3 INTs

Tayven Jackson - Indiana Hoosiers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 71.9

Offensive grade: 66.1

Stat line: 54-for-87 (62.1%), 749 yds., 2 TD, 2 INTs

Kyle McCord - Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Kyle Robertson-The Columbus Dispatch

Pass grade: 68.7

Offensive grade: 67.3

Stat line: 74-for-115 (64.3%), 1,055 yds., 6 TD, 1 INTs

Luke Altmyer - Illinois Fighting Illini

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 65.7

Offensive grade: 71.0

Stat line: 77-for-118 (65.3%), 870 yds., 4 TD, 7 INTs

Gavin Wimsatt - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pass grade: 64.1

Offensive grade: 68.5

Stat line: 45-for-87 (51.7%), 578 yds., 4 TD, 1 INTs

Hudson Card - Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Journal-Constitution

Pass grade: 63.4

Offensive grade: 68.6

Stat line: 93-for-148 (62.8%), 1,024 yds., 3 TD, 3 INTs

Cade McNamara - Iowa Hawkeyes

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Pass grade: 61.4

Offensive grade: 61.1

Stat line: 43-for-84 (51.2%), 459 yds., 4 TD, 3 INTs

Noah Kim - Michigan State Spartans

Lansing State Journal

Pass grade: 61.1

Offensive grade: 64.4

Stat line: 66-for-118 (55.9%), 897 yds., 6 TD, 3 INTs

Athan Kaliakmanis - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 58.5

Offensive grade: 65.0

Stat line: 59-for-107 (55.1%), 599 yds., 3 TD, 3 INTs

Ben Bryant - Northwestern Wildcats

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 57.0

Offensive grade: 57.7

Stat line: 81-for-137 (59.1%), 803 yds., 6 TD, 3 INTs

Heinrich Haarberg - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 55.1

Offensive grade: 70.5

Stat line: 24-for-47 (51.1%), 278 yds., 4 TD, 0 INTs

