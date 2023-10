Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks after Week 6

It was an interesting week in Big Ten football play.

While Penn State, Indiana, and Michigan State were idle, Michigan football, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota, and Maryland were active, most playing conference games. Only Northwestern didn’t play a game against another conference member.

And there was a ride range of play from the quarterbacks. Some excelled, others struggled mightily. Some had a good half before falling off (Taulia Tagovailoa) while others played poorly in the first half before stepping up in the second (Kyle McCord).

Using PFF’s ratings from the first six weeks, here is how we rank the Big Ten quarterbacks at the current moment.

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pass grade: 90.6

Offensive grade: 91.7

Stat line: 97-for-125 (77.6%), 1,290 yds., 11 TD, 3 INTs

Dan Rainville-York Daily Record

Pass grade: 86.4

Offensive grade: 90.1

Stat line: 102-for-158 (64.6%), 1,092 yds., 9 TD, 0 INTs

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 79.8

Offensive grade: 81.5

Stat line: 102-for-160 (63.8%), 1,018 yds., 3 TD, 3 INTs

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pass grade: 78.8

Offensive grade: 80.8

Stat line: 133-for-212 (62.7%), 1,669 yds., 14 TD, 5 INTs

Kyle McCord - Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Kyle Robertson-The Columbus Dispatch

Pass grade: 72.5

Offensive grade: 70.6

Stat line: 93-for-145 (64.1%), 1,375 yds., 8 TD, 1 INTs

Hudson Card - Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Journal-Constitution

Pass grade: 71.5

Offensive grade: 73.4

Stat line: 136-for-216 (63%), 1,488 yds., 6 TD, 5 INTs

Tayven Jackson - Indiana Hoosiers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 69.6

Offensive grade: 64.8

Stat line: 71-for-116 (61.2%), 862 yds., 2 TD, 3 INTs

Luke Altmyer - Illinois Fighting Illini

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 67.0

Offensive grade: 68.2

Stat line: 122-for-191 (63.9%), 1,359 yds., 6 TD, 8 INTs

Gavin Wimsatt - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pass grade: 64.1

Offensive grade: 68.5

Stat line: 73-for-141 (51.8%), 905 yds., 6 TD, 2 INTs

Noah Kim - Michigan State Spartans

Lansing State Journal

Pass grade: 56.7

Offensive grade: 60.8

Stat line: 91-for-162 (56.2%), 1,090 yds., 6 TD, 6 INTs

Ben Bryant - Northwestern Wildcats

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 55.0

Offensive grade: 55.4

Stat line: 95-for-163 (58.3%), 925 yds., 6 TD, 3 INTs

Heinrich Haarberg - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pass grade: 53.7

Offensive grade: 62.8

Stat line: 50-for-96 (52.1%), 631 yds., 4 TD, 2 INTs

Deacon Hill - Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pass grade: 53.0

Offensive grade: 55.5

Stat line: 21-for-54 (38.9%), 274 yds., 2 TD, 2 INTs

Athan Kaliakmanis - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pass grade: 52.6

Offensive grade: 60.9

Stat line: 76-for-137 (55.5%), 797 yds., 6 TD, 6 INTs

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire