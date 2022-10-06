Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks in Total QBR after Week 5

Another week is down in the Big Ten and it’s time for us to check in on which conference quarterbacks are doing the best at their position, including Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

The metric we like to use more than any other is ESPN’s Total QBR rating because we find it to be a better indicator of performance because it takes into account many other things others don’t including the level of competition.

According to ESPN, Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”

OK. we’re game.

So where are Stroud and other Big Ten signal-callers following Week 5 of the college football season? Here’s a ranking of the top 15 based on quarterbacks that play an average of 20 action plays per game. That means Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in the rankings for the first time so it’s interesting to see where he is too.

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Iowa sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras fires a throw in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 17.8

Total Before Last Week | 11.6

Ranking Last Week | 13 (⇓ two spots)

Noah Vedral, Maryland

Dec 12, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 36.2

Total Before Last Week | NR

Ranking Last Week | NR

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Indiana’s Connor Bazelak (9) throws during the Indiana versus Idaho football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 45.7

Total Before Last Week | 51.0

Ranking Last Week | 11 (⇓ two spots)

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 45.7

Total Before Last Week | 49.2

Ranking Last Week | 12 (no change)

Evan Simon, Rutgers

Sep 24, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Evan Simon (3) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 48.2

Total Before Last Week | 54.0

Ranking Last Week | 10 (⇓ one spot)

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Julius Turner (50) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 50.4

Total Before Last Week | 57.1

Ranking Last Week | 6 (⇓ four spots)

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 55.6

Total Before Last Week | 57.2

Ranking Last Week | 8 (⇓ one spot)

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes as Washington Huskies defensive end Sav’ell Smalls (0) closes in during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 58.0

Total Before Last Week | 55.3

Ranking Last Week | 9 (⇑ one spot)

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 63.8

Total Before Last Week | 55.9

Ranking Last Week | 7 (no change)

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford takes off on the ground during the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 65.2

Total Before Last Week | 72.6

Ranking Last Week | 5 (⇓ one spot)

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) passes in the third quarter against Western Illinois Leathernecks at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 66.2

Total Before Last Week | 88.7

Ranking Last Week | 2 (⇓ three spots)

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws from the pocket against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 77.4

Total Before Last Week: 77.2

Ranking Last Week: 4 (no change)

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 80.8

Total Before Last Week | 83.8

Ranking Last Week | 3 (no change)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the offense against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 82.3

Total Before Last Week | NR

Ranking Last Week | NR

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) during the second quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 93.7

Total Before Last Week | 95.4

Ranking Last Week | 1 (no change)

