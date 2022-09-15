Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks by PFF grade through Week 2

After a wild week in college football, where do the Big Ten quarterbacks stand?

If you had told Badger fans that Wisconsin was going to be upset by Washington State in Week 2, everyone would have immediately thought that Graham Mertz struggled mightily. It was quite the opposite for the Kansas native, as Mertz had one of his better games on Saturday despite the upset defeat.

Around the conference, J.J. McCarthy appears to have taken the starting job at Michigan, while Evan Simon is likely the long-term starter at Rutgers. Where did Pro Football Focus rank the Big Ten quarterbacks this week? Here is a look:

Spencer Petras - Iowa

PFF Grade: 38.5

Ryan Hilinski - Northwestern

PFF Grade: 63.4

Payton Thorne - Michigan State

PFF Grade: 63.5

Sean Clifford - Penn State

PFF Grade: 67.3

Aidan O'Connell - Purdue

PFF Grade: 71.4

Connor Bazelak - Indiana

Graham Mertz - Wisconsin

PFF Grade: 72.5

Evan Simon - Rutgers

Tommy DeVito - Illinois

PFF Grade: 82.5

C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

PFF Grade: 86.1

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

Drew Allar - Penn State

PFF Grade: 90.5

Casey Thompson - Nebraska

PFF Grade: 90.7

Tanner Morgan - Minnesota

PFF Grade: 92.5

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

PFF Grade: 94.7

