Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks heading into 2022 season

The Big Ten will surely be part of the College Football Playoff conversation this upcoming season, and part of that is due to the numerous high-level signal callers in this league.

Spring ball is in the books and teams are turning their focus to the 2022 season that is only a few months away. As part of that, we at Spartans Wire are turning our focus to the upcoming campaign and looking at how each team’s projected quarterback ranks.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

14. Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers)

Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Gavin Wimsatt will enter his upcoming fall looking to take over the starting quarterback role for the Scarlet Knights. Wimsatt was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school and could have a very bright future with Rutgers but for now, the potential first-year starter is last on our list until he proves he can hang in the Big Ten.

13. Ryan Hilinski (Northwestern)

Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Hilinski is the expected starter for the Wildcats, a program that is looking for a bounce-back season in 2022. Hilinski appeared in nine games for Northwestern last season after transferring from South Carolina, but wasn’t particularly impressive with a completion percentage of 54 percent and throwing more interceptions than touchdowns (four to three). He’s also reportedly needing to fight off redshirt freshman Brendan Sullivan for starting gig so it’s understandable why he falls near the bottom of our rankings.

12. Tommy DeVito (Illinois)

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Illinois welcomes in a transfer to most likely take over as the Fighting Illini’s starting quarterback this fall. Tommy DeVito comes to Illinois from Syracuse, where he started 18 games across the past three seasons. He posses the ability to run as well and could bring some life to the Fighting Illini offense this fall.

Story continues

11. Connor Bazelak (Indiana)

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Indiana also welcomes in a transfer who is believed to take over as the starting quarterback. Connor Bazelak joined the Hoosiers’ program this offseason, coming from Missouri. Bazelak earned Co-Freshman of the Year in the SEC in 2020 but didn’t experience the same kind of success this past year, causing him to head to Indiana.

10. Spencer Petras (Iowa)

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Spencer Petras is back for another season under center for Iowa as the Hawkeyes look to return to the Big Ten Championship game. Petras isn’t the most overwhelming quarterback in the league but with some improvement can be the perfect game manager for the Hawkeyes to get back to Indy this year.

9. Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Like Petras, Tanner Morgan is the stereotypical game manager for the Golden Gophers’ run-heavy offense. Morgan is higher than Petras in our rankings, however, due to his much larger pool of experience as Morgan has appeared in 42 games and thrown for more than 8,000 yards in his career.

8. Sean Clifford (Penn State)

Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

The last of our middle-tier game managers is Sean Clifford of Penn State. Clifford has been overall solid for the Nittany Lions with a career 141.5 passer rating and 62-to-24 touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio. But Penn State needs more than just solid to live up to their annual high preseason expectations.

7. Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Some would have Taulia Tagovailoa higher in these rankings, but his inconsistency against top competition is what holds me back from having him in the upper tier. Tagovailoa threw for nearly 4,000 yards last season but also struggled against the tougher competition with 10 interceptions in his five toughest games (Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Iowa and Michigan State). We’ll see how he fares against the Big Ten’s top teams this upcoming season.

6. Casey Thompson (Nebraska)

Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Casey Thompson is the last and highest-ranked of our transfer quarterbacks, with the Cornhusker expected to be an upgrade this year at that position. Thompson appeared in all 12 games for the Longhorns last year and put up solid numbers with more than 2,000 passing yards and 28 total touchdowns. We’ll see if he can be Scott Frost’s savior this year.

5. Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

So this might be a little high for Graham Mertz but I’m anticipating a bounce-back season for the former four-star prospect. Mertz has the tools to be the perfect Badgers quarterback and I’m projecting he elevates his game to a level that puts Wisconsin back into the driver’s seat of the Big Ten West Division this fall.

4. Cade McNamara / J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

Junfu Han/Imagn Content Services, LLC

Will it be Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy under center for the Wolverines in 2022? I personally believe it’ll be McNamara to start the year and at some point, McCarthy will take over as the starter — but either way Michigan is in a good spot. If Michigan had made up their mind on just one of these two guys, there would be an argument that they’d be the second-highest quarterback in these rankings.

3. Payton Thorne (Michigan State)

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Payton Thorne had an outstanding first season as the starting quarterback for Michigan State so I’m extremely excited to see what he can do in 2022. The one thing challenge for Thorne will be how defenses adjust knowing the Spartans’ don’t have Kenneth Walker III in the backfield anymore. But I’m still very high on Thorne and where he ranks amongst Big Ten quarterbacks.

2. Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier

Aidan O’Connell in Jeff Brohm’s offense is a problem and a reason why Purdue may contend for their first trip to the Big Ten Championship Game this fall. Like Thorne, O’Connell will need to prove himself again this year with one of his top weapons gone in wide receiver David Bell off to the NFL, but I’m confident he’ll light it up this fall.

1. C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY

C.J. Stroud not only is the best quarterback in the Big Ten (by a healthy margin) but might be the top signal-caller in the country. Combine his pure talent with the numerous offensive weapons the Buckeyes possess and it’s easy to put Stroud at the top of our Big Ten quarterback rankings.

1

1