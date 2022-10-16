Ranking Big Ten quarterback total QBR leaders through Week 7

Another week is down in the Big Ten and it’s time for us to check in on which conference quarterbacks are doing the best at their position, including Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud.

The metric we like to use more than any other is ESPN’s Total QBR rating because we find it to be a better indicator of performance because it takes into account many other things others don’t including the level of competition.

According to ESPN, Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”

OK. we’re game.

So where are Stroud and other Big Ten signal-callers following Week 7 of the college football season? Here’s a ranking of the top 14 based on quarterbacks that play an average of 20 action plays per game.

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 23.1

Total Before Last Week | 22.1

Ranking Last Week | 14 (⇔ no change)

Evan Simon, Rutgers

Sep 24, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Evan Simon (3) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 38.1

Total Before Last Week | 37.3

Ranking Last Week | 11 (⇔ no change)

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 47.4

Total Before Last Week | 46.1

Ranking Last Week | 11 (⇓ one spot)

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 48.3

Total Before Last Week | 42.5

Ranking Last Week | 12 (⇑ one spot)

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 53.3

Total Before Last Week | 55.6

Ranking Last Week | 11 (⇑ one spot)

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) against Eastern Michigan during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 59.1

Total Before Last Week | 65.5

Ranking Last Week | 7 (⇓ two spots)

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Oct. 8, 2022; East Lansing; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) scrambles and tries to evade Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) at Spartan Stadium. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 61.7

Total Before Last Week | 54.4

Ranking Last Week | 9 (⇑ one spot)

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) passes in the third quarter against Western Illinois Leathernecks at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 62.8

Total Before Last Week | 65.6

Ranking Last Week | 6 (⇓ one spot)

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford takes off on the ground during the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 65.4

Total Before Last Week | 65.2

Ranking Last Week | 8 (⇑ two spots)

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 74.8

Total Before Last Week: 75.4

Ranking Last Week: 4 (⇓ one spot)

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 74.8

Total Before Last Week | 65.8

Ranking Last Week | 5 (⇑ one spot)

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 77.3

Total Before Last Week | 80.2

Ranking Last Week | 3 (⇔ no change)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the offense against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 81.2

Total Before Last Week | 82.0

Ranking Last Week | 2 (⇔ no change)

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 94.4

Total Before Last Week | 94.8

Ranking Last Week | 1 (⇔ no change)

