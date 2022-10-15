Ranking Big Ten quarterback total QBR leaders through Week 6
Another week is down in the Big Ten and it’s time for us to check in on which conference quarterbacks are doing the best at their position, including Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud.
The metric we like to use more than any other is ESPN’s Total QBR rating because we find it to be a better indicator of performance because it takes into account many other things others don’t including the level of competition.
According to ESPN, Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”
OK. we’re game.
So where are Stroud and other Big Ten signal-callers following Week 6 of the college football season? Here’s a ranking of the top 14 based on quarterbacks that play an average of 20 action plays per game.
Spencer Petras, Iowa
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) of the ball during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin recovered the ball. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 22.3
Total Before Last Week | 17.8
Ranking Last Week | 15 (⇑ one spot)
Evan Simon, Rutgers
Sep 24, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Evan Simon (3) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 37.3
Total Before Last Week | 48.2
Ranking Last Week | 11 (⇓ two spots)
Connor Bazelak, Indiana
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 42.5
Total Before Last Week | 45.7
Ranking Last Week | 13 (⇑ one spot)
Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern
Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the football in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 46.1
Total Before Last Week | 45.7
Ranking Last Week | 12 (⇑ one spot)
Casey Thompson, Nebraska
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 53.3
Total Before Last Week | 55.6
Ranking Last Week | 10 (⇓ one spot)
Payton Thorne, Michigan State
Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes as Washington Huskies defensive end Sav’ell Smalls (0) closes in during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 54.4
Total Before Last Week | 58.0
Ranking Last Week | 8 (⇓ one spot)
Sean Clifford, Penn State
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford takes off on the ground during the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 65.4
Total Before Last Week | 65.2
Ranking Last Week | 6 (⇓ two spots)
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 65.5
Total Before Last Week | 50.4
Ranking Last Week | 10 (⇑ three spots)
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) passes in the third quarter against Western Illinois Leathernecks at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 65.6
Total Before Last Week | 66.2
Ranking Last Week | 5 (⇓ one spot)
Tommy DeVito, Illinois
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 65.8
Total Before Last Week | 63.8
Ranking Last Week | 7 (⇑ two spots)
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; *Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws from the pocket against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR: 75.4
Total Before Last Week: 77.4
Ranking Last Week: 4 (no change)
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 80.2
Total Before Last Week | 80.8
Ranking Last Week | 3 (no change)
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Oct 1, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 82.0
Total Before Last Week | 82.3
Ranking Last Week | 2 (no change)
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after throwing his fourth touchdown in the first half of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Numbers
Total QBR | 94.8
Total Before Last Week | 93.7
Ranking Last Week | 1 (no change)
