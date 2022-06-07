Ranking each Big Ten quarterback situation according to ESPN’s QB tiers

The Big Ten quarterback rooms are a mixed bag as we enter the 2022 football season. There are teams with a surefire starter expected to be in the Heisman race, while others are still in the midst of a battle for who is taking the first snap of the season.

ESPN’s David M. Hale recently ranked all 131 college football quarterback situations and grouped the teams into different tiers. Where did Wisconsin land? Who led the way in the Big Ten? Which teams have more questions than answers at the quarterback position as we flow into summer? Here is a look at where each Big Ten team landed in those rankings, going from worst to first:

Rutgers: Tier 18 ("Technically, they're Power 5 QB's")

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) warms up before the game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

QB’s in contention: Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt

Northwestern: Tier 18 ("Technically, they're Power 5 QB's")

Nov 7, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Starting QB: Ryan Hilinski

Illinois: Tier 18 ("Technically, they're Power 5 QB's")

Sep 11, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (3) applies pressure on Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

QB’s in contention: Tommy DeVito and Artur Sitkowski

Iowa: Tier 15 ("This is fine dot gif")

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

QB’s in contention: Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla

Nebraska: Tier 14 ("Is there a diamond in the rough?")

Dec 31, 2019; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

QB’s in contention: Casey Thompson, Logan Smothers, and Chubba Purdy

Indiana: Tier 13 ("So you're saying there's a chance")

Dec 5, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) throws a pass under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Garrett Rand (93) and Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

QB’s in contention: Connor Bazelak, Jack Tuttle, and Donovan McCulley

Wisconsin: Tier 11 (Maybe this is the year they put it all together)

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up before facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Starting QB: Graham Mertz

Minnesota: Tier 9 ("Veterans with moxie")

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starting QB: Tanner Morgan

Penn State: Tier 9 ("Veterans with moxie")

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Starting QB: Sean Clifford

Michigan: Tier 7 ("You might not have noticed, but they're pretty good")

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

QB’s in contention: Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy

Michigan State: Tier 7 ("You might not have noticed, but they're pretty good")

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates after a victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Starting QB: Payton Thorne

Maryland: Tier 7 ("You might not have noticed, but they're pretty good")

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starting QB: Taulia Tagovailoa

Purdue: Tier 3 ("Pretty...pretty good")

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws to Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) during the first quarter of the Music City Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Cfb Music City Bowl Purdue Vs Tennessee

Starting QB: Aidan O’Connell

Ohio State: Tier 1 ("Heisman or bust")

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

