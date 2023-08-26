Ranking Big Ten mascots following four Pac-12 additions

The NFL may have a “slightly” better on-field product than college football, but where college football has the pros beat is in the mascot department.

Seriously, just looking at a list of NFL mascots, I didn’t even know half of them existed. Even the top ones are pretty much just meh.

For anyone who played the NCAA Football games (mascot mode baby!), you know that mascots are some of the best parts of college football. They are one of the most recognizable part of a University’s brand. They appear in commercials and entertain the fans on the sideline. They are an integral part to the experience.

While the Big Ten may be a premier conference for football, there’s some downright wacky mascots. It’s nice that there aren’t 12 wildcats, but there’s definitely some very unique mascots we’ll say.

With the introduction of four new former Pac-12 teams to the mix in 2024, it’s time to reevaluate the Big Ten’s mascot rankings!

Michigan

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan doesn’t have a mascot, and that’s super lame. A pair of live wolverines, Biff and Bennie, were deemed too violent in the 1920s. Michigan had a pair of dogs, Whiskey and Brandy, that were unofficial mascots in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It didn’t last, though. The 1980s push for Willy the Wolverine never caught on either.

Students in the late 1980s lobbied – unsuccessfully – for a mascot named Willy the Wolverine. #UMich200 pic.twitter.com/j0mENgj34M — University of Michigan (@UMich) December 8, 2017

Indiana

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana doesn’t have an official mascot, which makes sense. What the heck does a Hoosier look like? Once upon a time, there was the IU bison. It didn’t stick.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois is the last of the Big Teams without a mascot, and knowing about their previous mascot, that’s probably for the better.

Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Pete is up there as one of the creepiest in all of college football.

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unfortunately, the Penn State Nittany Lion just doesn’t stand up to the other mascots in the nation. The lion suit looks like something your high school play would come up with.

Northwestern

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a wildcat. Willie the Wildcat is just one of 100 wildcats in football. He’s not even the best Willie the Wildcat in college sports. Tip of the cap, K-State.

Nebraska

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The updated version of Herbie Husker is definitely an improvement for Nebraska. I just can’t unsee Mark Davis here, though.

Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bet you didn’t even know Rutgers had a mascot. It’s not a bad mascot, but there’s a much better version of this later on the list.

Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Harry Husky is a pretty standard animal mascot. Not bad at all, but there are better out there.

Maryland

Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Testudo is one of the more out there mascots in college football, and that’s what makes him even more likable. He’s not a boring wildcat, he’s a funky looking human-sized turtle with a funny looking face.

Joe Bruin

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Joe Bruin has been around forever, and for good reason. Very strong mascot addition to the conference.

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC has an actual live mascot, and it’s pretty dang cool. There’s nothing more fear-inducing than seeing a Trojan riding out onto the field on a legit white horse.

Wisconsin

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

There are few mascots in sports like Wisconsin‘s Bucky Badger. It’s one that shouldn’t work, but we can’t help but love.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Herky is a great representation of the University of Iowa. Though Hawks don’t technically have teeth, he looks extremely tough nonetheless.

Minnesota

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

I mean, just look at this little cheeky guy!!

Ohio State

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brutus Buckeye has absolutely no business being ranked this high. Ohio State literally made their mascot a nut, and somehow it just works. It’s so unique that it’s iconic!

Michigan State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Sparty is such a great mascot for Michigan State. One of the best in college football, he certainly looks as though he can beat your mascot in a wrestling match.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Everyone knows the Oregon Duck. It is one of the most fun and recognizable mascots in sports. Possibly my favorite in college football. And now, Puddles is tops in the Big Ten conference.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire