Ranking the Big Ten, including USC and the other Pac-12 schools, through Week 3

Washington defeated Michigan State on Saturday. That game was a nonconference matchup. Next year, it will be a conference game in the Big Ten, which created a 2024 football schedule including USC and UCLA but then had to tear it up when Oregon and Washington joined the conference as a result of the Pac-12’s implosion.

We can’t resist the urge to rank the four incoming Pac-12 schools as part of a new and expanded Big Ten. They won’t join the conference until 2024, but we can engage in rankings in 2023, so that we all get a sense of how these new Big Ten schools might fit into the conference one year from now.

As always, our rankings are not based on the eye test or betting lines or season predictions. Our rankings are based on resumes — actual results against opponents with their own collections of results — through three weeks:

PURDUE

USA TODAY Sports syndication

Purdue has lost to Fresno State and Syracuse at home. Those aren’t terrible teams, but they aren’t as good as other teams which have played the various Big Ten teams which (like Purdue) have a 1-2 record through three games. Purdue sits at the bottom of these rankings as a result.

NEBRASKA

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado and Minnesota are both better than Rutgers, but not as good as Duke. Because Minnesota has lost and Rutgers has not, Nebraska has to be ranked behind Northwestern at this point.

Follow Cornhuskers Wire for more coverage.

NORTHWESTERN

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern has lost to Duke and 3-0 Rutgers. Because those teams haven’t lost a game, whereas Minnesota has lost a game, Northwestern is ranked ahead of Nebraska, even though the Wildcats would very likely lose to Nebraska head-to-head.

ILLINOIS

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois’ losses to Kansas and Penn State are better than most of the 1-2 teams in the Big Ten, so the Illini land here instead of at No. 17 or 18.

INDIANA

Oct 24, 2020; Bloomington. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Hoosiers might be the worst team in the Big Ten, but their losses to Louisville and Ohio State aren’t as bad as other teams’ losses, so they’re not in the basement (yet).

MICHIGAN STATE

USA TODAY Sports syndication

Michigan State was noncompetitive against Washington. There are two 2-1 teams in the Big Ten. Michigan State is worse than Wisconsin.

Follow Spartans Wire for more coverage.

WISCONSIN

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin doesn’t have an ugly blowout loss on its resume, but the Badgers aren’t fooling anyone. They didn’t look good in the first half against Georgia Southern before playing a better second half.

Follow Badgers Wire for more coverage.

MARYLAND

Nov 21, 2015; College Park, Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Towson, Charlotte, Virginia. That’s not an impressive list of opponents for the 3-0 Terrapins.

OHIO STATE

Nov 7, 2015; Columbus, Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky. That’s not an impressive list of opponents. However, Notre Dame is next on the slate. If OSU wins that game, it will soar in the Week 4 rankings.

Follow Buckeyes Wire and Fighting Irish Wire for coverage of that game.

PENN STATE

Oct 29, 2022; University Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

West Virginia, Delaware, and Illinois is not that impressive, but it’s better than Ohio State due to West Virginia beating Pittsburgh.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire for more coverage.

OREGON

Oregon has played an FCS team and Hawaii, two awful opponents. That limits how high we can rank Oregon.

Follow Ducks Wire for more coverage.

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA played North Carolina Central. That limits how high we can rank the 3-0 Bruins.

USC

Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford and Nevada are bad, bad, bad. USC isn’t in the top three as a consequence of that.

RUTGERS

Nov 19, 2022; Piscataway. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers is ranked ahead of Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC because it has played zero FCS teams and has beaten multiple Power Five conference opponents. No one is saying Rutgers is a better team, but its resume is better through three weeks.

Follow Rutgers Wire for more coverage.

MICHIGAN

Apr 1, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan’s slate of East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green is unimpressive, but UNLV beating Vanderbilt nudges Michigan ahead of Rutgers. No FCS teams puts UM ahead of Oregon and Ohio State, among others.

Follow Wolverines Wire for more coverage.

IOWA

Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Utah State, Iowa State, Western Michigan — nothing special, but no FCS teams and it includes a Power Five team. That’s better than most in the Big Ten.

Follow Hawkeyes Wire for more coverage.

WASHINGTON

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies have beaten Boise State and Michigan State soundly. It’s not a spectacular resume, but it’s clearly better than any other Big Ten team or any future Big Ten team thus far.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire