Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches

We went through and ranked the quarterbacks, running backs, and pass-catchers during our post-spring rankings. Now we are going to rank the Big Ten head coaches.

The Big Ten has plenty of really good coaches — which is a big reason why the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in football — and the top five-to-six coaches could go in about any order you choose.

How we determined these rankings are pretty simple: records, longevity, and highest AP finish in the polls. Also, some other factors came into play like recruiting — and recruiting challenges that teams run into like academic restrictions that a team like Michigan or Northwestern may face, or the challenges that teams like Iowa or Illinois may face to get recruits to come play for them. If a coach can overcome those challenges, like Kirk Ferentz has done for 23 years at Iowa, that bolstered their ranking.

Here is our ranking of the 14 coaches that the Big Ten has to offer.

Scott Frost -- Nebraska

scott frost nebraska

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Years at Nebraska: four years

Record at Nebraska: 15-29

Best finish at Nebraska: 5-7 in 2019

Zero winning seasons

Bret Bielema -- Illinois

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Years at Illinois: one year

Record at Illinois: 5-7

Best finish at Illinois: 5-7 in 2021

Zero winning seasons

Mike Locksley -- Maryland

Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Maryland: four years

Record at Maryland: 13-23

Best finish at Maryland: 7-6 in 2021

One winning season

*Locksley coached in 2015 for Maryland then returned in 2019.

Tom Allen -- Indiana

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA;Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen reacts against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Indiana: six years

Record at Indiana: 26-32

Best finish at Indiana: 6-2 in 2020

Highest AP finish: 12th

Two winning seasons

Jeff Brohm -- Purdue

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Years at Purdue: five years

Record at Purdue: 28-29

Best finish at Purdue: 9-4 in 2021

Two winning seasons

Greg Schiano -- Rutgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Years at Rutgers: 13 years*

Record at Rutgers: 76-81

Best finish at Rutgers: 9-3 in 2020

One winning season in the Big Ten

*Coached Rutgers from 2001-2011 in the Big East then came back to Rutgers in 2020.

Mel Tucker -- Michigan State

Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s new football coach, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Years at Michigan State: two years

Record at Michigan State: 13-7

Best finish at Michigan State: 11-2 in 2021

Highest AP finish: No. 9

One winning season

PJ Fleck -- Minnesota

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on after a touchdown in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Minnesota: five years

Record at Minnesota: 35-23

Best finish at Minnesota: 11-2 in 2019

Highest AP rank: 10th

Three winning seasons

James Franklin -- Penn State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Years at Penn State: eight years

Record at Penn State: 67-34

Best finish at Penn State: has had two 11-2 seasons

Highest AP finish: No. 8

Seven winning seasons

Pat Fitzgerald -- Northwestern

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Years at Northwestern: 16 years

Record at Northwestern: 109-90

Best finish at Northwestern: has had three 10-3 seasons

Highest AP finish: 10th

Nine winning seasons

Paul Chryst -- Wisconsin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Years at Wisconsin: seven years

Record at Wisconsin: 65-23

Best finish at Wisconsin: 13-1 in 2017

Highest AP finish: No. 7

Six winning seasons

Ryan Day -- Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Years at Ohio State: three years

Record at Ohio State: 34-4

Best finish at Ohio State: 13-1 in 2019

Highest AP finish: No. 3

Three winning seasons

Jim Harbaugh -- Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Years at Michigan: seven years

Record at Michigan: 61-24

Best finish at Michigan: 12-2 in 2021

Highest AP finish: No. 3

Six winning seasons

Kirk Ferentz -- Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Years at Iowa: 23 years

Record at Iowa: 178-110

Best finish at Iowa: 12-2 in 2015

Highest AP finish: No. 7

18 winning seasons

