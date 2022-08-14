Ranking Big Ten football’s top ten traditions

One of the things that endure many to the sport of college football over other sports and even the NFL is the pageantry and traditions that have stood the test of time. There’s nothing like a fall Saturday with the band playing, the familiar colors, and all the traditions that make you feel like you wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

But not all traditions are created equal. Some envoke goosebumps and chills because they are so special and have been around forever, some get the crowd whipped up in a frenzy, while some are newer and still finding their way into the collective psyche of the college football world.

Call us biased, but the Big Ten might have more storied traditions than any other conference, and if not, what you see on Saturdays in the fall is at least up there with other leagues. Some have found their way on lists of best traditions in all of college football.

We decided to get in the game and give it the ‘ole college try at ranking the ten best Big Ten football traditions. But before we do, remember that this is just an opinion piece and normally what we hear is that your school has the best tradition and is severely underrated, while an opposing school’s traditions are overrated. It’s the way of the world.

Undaunted though, here we go with our list of the ten best Big Ten football traditions as we count down from No. 10 to the best of the best. Take it to the bank.

Paul Bunyan's Axe - Wisconsin and Minnesota

Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, holding Paul Bunyan’s Axe, will likely be playing his final game for the Badgers in the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Why it makes the list

Why not start with a tradition that could poke someone’s eye out? To be fair, it’s not a real ax with sharp edges, but it still looks dangerous. Wisconsin and Minnesota have been playing for Paul Bunyan’s ax since 1948, the year after the original “trophy”, the “slab of bacon” — which feels about as upper midwest as you can get — disappeared.

Big Bass Drum - Purdue

A Purdue student beats their Big Bass Drum, Indianapolis, Saturday, May 28, 2022, during the 500 Festival Parade. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Why it makes the list

The “World’s Largest Drum” was commissioned in 1921 and can be seen at home football games and other special events in and around the area. It stands about 10 feet high in its carriage and is a symbol of the Purdue band and football team. Interestingly enough, it was harder than you think to make because of finding hides large enough to stretch out over the drum. All of that effort to make an iconic symbol is worth making the list.

Gold Pants - Ohio State

Ohio State's Michael Thomas shows off his "gold pants" for beating Michigan in football! http://t.co/zuQNDVwVEW pic.twitter.com/IWNeYo1ltz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 14, 2015

Why it makes the list

The Ohio State vs. Michigan game could be considered the best tradition in all of college football if we really wanted to, but there are things that surround the game that are unique. Every time the Buckeyes beat the Wolverines, each player is awarded a “pair of gold pants” charm. Former Ohio State head coach Francis Schmidt started the tradition when OSU was finding its footing against Michigan back in 1934 by saying “They put their pants on one leg at a time, just like the rest of us.” There have been a lot of gold pants hanging around former Ohio State football players’ necks over the last couple of decades.

The Boilermaker Special - Purdue

Aris Hoath drives the Boilermaker Special, the official mascot of Purdue University, in downtown Louisville on March 28. He says it is street legal with a top speed of 75 miles an hour. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes the list

There are mascots, and then there are mascots. We can’t forget about “Purdue Pete” parading around with a hammer in his hand, but the official mascot of Purdue University is a literal engine named the “Boilermaker Special.” It was first introduced in 1940 and there’s a “Boilermaker Xtra Special” that comes out onto the field for football games. As mechanical things do, it has a tendency to not last, so Purdue is on its eighth version in some way shape or form as a nod to its engineering heritage. Believe it or not, the bigger engine can actually get up to 75 miles per hour. Remember — stay out of the passing lane.

The Tunnel Walk - Nebraska

Why it makes the list

Nebraska’s “Tunnel Walk” has only been around since 1994, but even if you aren’t a Cornhuskers fan, experiencing it will give you chills. The team prepares to enter the stadium by walking down “red carpet” or field turf, with fans surrounding them, then burst out onto the field to a frenzied crowd of over 90,000 fans. It’s all shown on the jumbotron while “Sirius” plays throughout the stadium.

White Out - Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – OCTOBER 19: General view of the white out crowd before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Why it makes the list

You don’t have to be there in person to understand how intimidating and awe-inspiring a White Out game in Happy Valley is. The environment has been called by many as the greatest in all of college football. Imagine a frenzied crowd dressed all in white with the music pumping, fans jumping, and the stadium moving. There’s no more intimidating setting to go in, period. The tradition has only been around since 2004, but the 2005 version of the game when Penn State upset No. 6 Ohio State cemented the White Out as an annual event that rivals any setting you’ll see in college football.

Go Blue banner - Michigan

Michigan players jump up to touch the banner as they take the field for the Ohio State game at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Why it makes the list

It’s simple, but it’s still iconic. In 1962, Michigan was having a bad year with just one win in six games. A literal bed sheet was made by the hockey coach’s wife with a Block M on it to show the team support. The team went out to win the next game and it became tradition. Now, before every home game, the Michigan players take the field and run to jump the “Go Blue” banner with seniors in front and freshmen in the back. When you watch it, you know you are watching college football, most likely on a gold, gray Saturday in the Midwest.

Jump Around - Wisconsin

Why it makes the list

I have to admit, I haven’t yet made the trek to cover an Ohio State game up at Wisconsin, but it’s on my bucket list. And it’s not because of the football team, it’s because of this tradition. Visually speaking, it’s awe inspiring. “Jump Around” takes place at the beginning of every 4th quarter and was first played in 1998 off of a playlist of favorite songs. It took off, was tried again to see if the result was the same, and it has been that way ever since.

The Hawkeye Wave - Iowa

Nov 20, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Fans take part in The Wave after the first quarter in the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes the list

The Hawkeye Wave hasn’t been around very long at all, and like most traditions, it started organically. It started in 2017 when the new University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium was completed.

A fan on social media suggested that fans in attendance wave back to the top floor of the hospital as a sign of hope and it took off. Each home game day, the “wave” takes place when the clock strikes zero at the end of the first quarter. We may not have this tradition ranked No. 1 because of how new it is, but it’s definitely No. 1 as the most sentimental.

Script Ohio - Ohio State

Ohio State still football eyeing a full stadium in the fall

Oct 11, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes marching band performs ‘Script Ohio’ before kick-off against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes the list

Could there be any other? Even opposing fans that come to home games at Ohio State stay in their seats to watch the “Best Damn Band in the Land” march through spelling out the word Ohio to Le Regiment. At the end of it, a sousaphone player takes to the top of the formation to “dot the I.” It brings chills every time and is actually a very complex coordination that takes a lot of rehearsal. It takes place before every game the band is in attendance for and has been in place since October 10, 1936. Many consider it the best tradition in all of college football. Shockingly, we agree.

