Ranking Big Ten football recruiting classes after national siging day

Another recruiting cycle is in the books for Ohio State and its Big ten brethren as the 2022 national signing day has more or less come and gone.

There will probably be some additional pieces added to this class, and some attrition we don’t know about right now, but what we’ve got right now is pretty solid. The bulk of the classes were corraled during the early signing period back in mid-December, and now we’ve got a few more to see where things land across the landscape of the conference.

Ohio State has routinely been at the top of the recruiting rankings in the Big Ten when you look at the national recruiting services, but how did the Buckeyes fare for the 2022 class? Is it still tops in the Big Ten? If not, who took the crown? What other teams finished among the upper crust of the league?

Here is how the Big Ten football recruiting rankings shook out according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, along with some metrics for each program’s 2022 class.

Northwestern Wildcats - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 184.02

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sideline during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 15

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 13

Minnesota Golden Gophers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 185.11

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 16

Illinois Fighting Illini - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 188.31

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after the loss against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 26

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 0

Three Star Commits | 26

Wisconsin Badgers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 188.63

Wisconsin head coach quarter Paul Chryst talks to his offensive unit during the fourth of their game against Penn State Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Commitments | 15

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 13

Nebraska Cornhuskers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 194.75

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 16

Purdue Boilermakers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 202.93

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 3

Three Star Commits | 17

Maryland Terrapins - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 204.96

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 15

Rutgers Scarlet Knights - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 207.35

Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 19

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 15

Iowa Hawkeyes - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 211.62

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Holiday Bowl against the Southern California Trojans at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 16

Michigan State Spartans - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 219.38

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 23

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 6

Three Star Commits | 17

Indiana Hoosiers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 220.94

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 22

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 5

Three Star Commits | 17

Michigan Wolverines - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 262.00

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 23

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 9

Three Star Commits | 13

Penn State Nittany Lions - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 277.81

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 25

Five Star Commits | 3

Four Star Commits | 13

Three Star Commits | 9

Ohio State Buckeyes - 247Sports Composite Team Rankings Score: 289.58

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 17

Three Star Commits | 2

[listicle id=72974]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1