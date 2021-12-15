Ranking Big Ten football recruiting classes after first day of early signing period

For all intents and purposes, the first and most important day of the early signing period is about complete. Most members of the 2022 class have already sent in their national letters of intent, and that is true too for Ohio State. All told, the Buckeyes inked 17 members of a top-five national class on Wednesday, with another to sign on Friday.

There are sure to be some additional pieces added to this class, but the rest of the teams in the Big Ten have also finished up the majority of their haul for this cycle. The traditional national signing day is still a couple of months off in February, but what you see from this point on will mostly only accent the picture we see today.

Ohio State has routinely been at the top of the recruiting rankings in the Big Ten when you look at the national recruiting services, but how did the Buckeyes fare for the 2022 class? Is it still tops in the Big Ten? If not, who took the crown? What other teams finished among the upper crust of the league?

Here is how the Big Ten football recruiting rankings shook out according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, along with some metrics for each program’s 2022 class.

Nebraska Cornhuskers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 151.28

What Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 11

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 1

Three Star Commits | 10

Wisconsin Badgers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 176.50

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 13

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 1

Three Star Commits | 12

Northwestern Wildcats - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 181.05

Story continues

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 15

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 13

Illinois Fighting Illini - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 184.78

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 22

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 0

Three Star Commits | 22

Minnesota Golden Gophers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 187.60

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 29

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 17

Iowa Hawkeyes - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 189.03

Kirk Ferentz Iowa Hawkeyes

(Bryon Houlgrave / Des Moines Register – USA TODAY Network)

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 14

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 11

Purdue Boilermakers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 192.49

Purdue's Jeff Brohm on Ohio State: 'We were lucky to hold 'em to 59'

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 18

Maryland Terrapins - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 204.96

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 19

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 15

Rutgers Scarlet Knights - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 205.11

WATCH: What Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State pregame

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs onto the field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 14

Michigan State Spartans - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 214.11

Ohio State football vs. Michigan State from a Spartan perspective

Michigan State’s new head football coach Mel Tucker is greeted by Sparty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 5

Three Star Commits | 16

Indiana Hoosiers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 217.40

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 19

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 5

Three Star Commits | 14

Michigan Wolverines - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 244.24

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 22

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 8

Three Star Commits | 13

Penn State Nittany Lions - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 276.81

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 24

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 15

Three Star Commits | 8

Ohio State Buckeyes - 247Sports Composite Team Rankings Score: 289.58

Ryan Day's agent denies reports of discussions with the Chicago Bears

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks at the clock during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 14

Three Star Commits | 2

[listicle id=70041]

[listicle id=69532]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1