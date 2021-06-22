Ranking Big Ten football programs by number of players in College Football Hall of Fame

The Big Ten has had some historic and memorable moments all made by some of the game’s most legendary players. Some of those players in the heartland were so good that they made it all the way to the College Football Hall of Fame.

But which Big Ten programs have led the way when it comes to putting guys into the Hall of Fame, and which ones have struggled to get the top-end athlete necessary to be enshrined?

We decided to do a little research and put together a ranking of all the Big Ten teams and list them by number of players that are forever a part of the College Football Hall of Fame down in Atlanta. Some of the volumes by certain programs may surprise you. We go from the least amount to the most.

No. 14 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

3

Last Inductee

Alexander Kroll - 1997

No. 13 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

6

Last Inductee

Anthony Thompson - 2007

No. 12 - Purdue Boilermakers

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

8

Last Inductee

Rod Woodson - 2016

No. 11 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

9

Last Inductee

Lawrence Station - 2009

No. 8 (tie) - Northwestern Wildcats

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

10

Last Inductee

Pat Fitzgerald - 2008

No. 8 (tie) - Michigan State Spartans

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

10

Last Inductee

Lorenzo White - 2019

No. 8 (tie) - Maryland Terrapins

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

10

Last Inductee

E.J. Henderson - 2020

No. 7 - Wisconsin Badgers

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

12

Last Inductee

Joe Thomas - 2019

No. 6 - Illinois Fighting Illini

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

15

Last Inductee

Dana Howard - 2018

No. 5 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

18

Last Inductee

Kerry Collins - 2018

No. 4 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

19

Last Inductee

Bob Stein - 2020

No. 3 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

20

Last Inductee

Eric Crouch - 2020

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Big Ten football: Top ten rushing touchdown leaders of all time

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

26

Last Inductee

Keith Byars - 2020

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines

No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

31

Last Inductee

Jumbo Elliott - 2020

