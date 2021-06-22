Ranking Big Ten football programs by number of players in College Football Hall of Fame
The Big Ten has had some historic and memorable moments all made by some of the game’s most legendary players. Some of those players in the heartland were so good that they made it all the way to the College Football Hall of Fame.
But which Big Ten programs have led the way when it comes to putting guys into the Hall of Fame, and which ones have struggled to get the top-end athlete necessary to be enshrined?
We decided to do a little research and put together a ranking of all the Big Ten teams and list them by number of players that are forever a part of the College Football Hall of Fame down in Atlanta. Some of the volumes by certain programs may surprise you. We go from the least amount to the most.
No. 14 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot Henry looks on during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
3
Last Inductee
Alexander Kroll - 1997
No. 13 - Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana's Anthony Thompson runs around South Carolina's Robert Robinson Wednesday night, December 29, 1988 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. (AP Photo)
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
6
Last Inductee
Anthony Thompson - 2007
No. 12 - Purdue Boilermakers
Oct 19, 1985; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Rod Woodson (26) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
8
Last Inductee
Rod Woodson - 2016
No. 11 - Iowa Hawkeyes
Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
9
Last Inductee
Lawrence Station - 2009
No. 8 (tie) - Northwestern Wildcats
1 Jan 1996: Linebacker Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats looks on during the Rose Bowl against the Southern California Trojans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. USC won the game, 41-32. Mandatory Credit: J.D. Cuban /Allsport
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
10
Last Inductee
Pat Fitzgerald - 2008
No. 8 (tie) - Michigan State Spartans
Sep 7,1987; E. Landsing,. MI, USA FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans running back Lorenzo White (34) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans at Spartans Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
10
Last Inductee
Lorenzo White - 2019
No. 8 (tie) - Maryland Terrapins
ATLANTA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Ralph Friedgen of the University of Maryland Terrapins celebrates with his linebacker E.J. Henderson #42 after Maryland defeated the University of Tennessee Volunteers in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia. Maryland won 30-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
10
Last Inductee
E.J. Henderson - 2020
No. 7 - Wisconsin Badgers
November 4, 2006; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman (72) Joe Thomas warms up before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Jeff Hanisch
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
12
Last Inductee
Joe Thomas - 2019
No. 6 - Illinois Fighting Illini
10 OCT 1992: UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS LINEBACKER DANA HOWARD DURING THE FIGHTING ILLINI 18-16 WIN OVER OHIO STATE. Mandatory Credit: Chris Covatta/ALLSPORT
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
15
Last Inductee
Dana Howard - 2018
No. 5 - Penn State Nittany Lions
Oct 16, 1993; State College, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Kerry Collins in action against the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
18
Last Inductee
Kerry Collins - 2018
No. 4 - Minnesota Golden Gophers
Sep 8, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy pumps up the crowd right before kickoff against Fresno State Bulldogs at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
19
Last Inductee
Bob Stein - 2020
No. 3 - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch carries the ball against Miami in the 88th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002. There was no gain on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
20
Last Inductee
Eric Crouch - 2020
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
Sep 15, 1984; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Keith Byars (41) in action against the Washington State Cougars at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Cougars 44-0. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
26
Last Inductee
Keith Byars - 2020
No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines
Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson, races ahead of Ohio State's Scott Fulton during Woodson's second quarter punt return for a touchdown against OSU on Saturday, Nov 22, at Michigan Stadium. Michigan went on to beat OSU 20-14 and earn a trip to the Rose Bowl and the Big Ten Championship. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
No. of College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
31
Last Inductee
Jumbo Elliott - 2020
