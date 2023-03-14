Ranking Big Ten basketball programs by amount of NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds

Making the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament is a pretty big deal. Heading into all the March Mayhem as a No. 1 seed is an even bigger deal.

But some teams have a No. 1 next to their name more often than others. Teams like North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky are at the top of the bracket far more often than others, but when you look at the Big Ten, it’s a more even game of parity.

So which Big Ten programs have enjoyed more No. 1 seeds than others? The results might be a bit surprising. We’re only going back to the year 1979 when the field expanded to 40 teams and every team received a seed.

Here’s a look at Big Ten basketball teams and the times they’ve received the coveted No. 1 seed in all the March Madness.

Michigan State Spartans (5 Total) - 7th all-time (tie)

Mar 4, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) gets a hug from head coach Tom Izzo as he leaves his last home game at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

1990 (Sweet Sixteen)

1999 (Final Four)

2000 (National Champions)

2001 (Final Four)

2012 (Sweet Sixteen)

Illinois Fighting Illini (4 total) - 12th all-time (tie)

March 4, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bruce Weber during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin defeated Illinois 70-56. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

1989 (Final Four)

2001 (Elite Eight)

2005 (National Runner-Up)

2021 (Second Round)

Ohio State Buckeyes (4 Total) - 12th all-time (tied)

What an all-time Ohio State basketball roster might look like

Feb 25, 2007; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Thad Matta celebrates with center Greg Oden (20) after a victory against the Wisconsin Badgers at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes beat the Badgers 49-48. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

1991 (Sweet 16)

1992 (Elite Eight)

2007 (National Runner-Up)

2011 (Sweet 16)

Purdue Boilermakers (4 Total) - 12th all-time (tied)

Mar 11, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter gestures to his players during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Center. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

1988 (Sweet 16)

1994 (Elite Eight)

1996 (Second Round)

2023 (TBD)

Indiana Hoosiers (3 Total) - 16th all-time (tie)

Damon Bailey (22) of Indiana University listens to coach Bobby Knight during Indiana’s loss to Kansas in NCAA Southeast Regional action in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday night, March 22, 1991. Bailey had 20 points, but Kansas beat Indiana 83-65 to eliminate the Hoosiers from the NCAA tournament. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

1987 (National Champions)

1993 (Elite Eight)

2013 (Sweet 16)

Michigan Wolverines (3 Total) - 16th all-time (tie)

Feb 21, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard and forward Austin Davis (51) during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

1985 (National Champions)

1993 (National Runner-Up)

2021 (Elite Eight)

Maryland Terrapins (1 Total) - 32nd all-time (tie)

Maryland head coach Gary Williams coaches on the sideline.

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

2002 (National Championship)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (1 Total) - 32nd all-time (tie)

22 Mar 1997: Coach Clem Haskins of the Minnesota Golden Gophers cuts the net after a playoff game against the University of California at Los Angeles Bruins. Minnesota won the game 80-72. Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

1997 (Final Four)

Wisconsin Badgers (1 Total) - 32nd all-time (tie)

Dec 9, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Bo Ryan reacts to a call during the game with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin-Milwaukee defeated Wisconsin 68-67. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Years and Result Receiving No. 1 Seed

2015 (National Runner-Up)

