Ranking Big Ten basketball coaches by all-time Big Ten Touranment winning percentage

The 2022 version of the Big Ten Tournament is underway. It always brings with it physical play with a ton of drama as one of the most competitive and most-watched college basketball tournaments in the country.

There have been some iconic coaches in the history of the tournament as well that goes back to 1998. From Tom Izzo of Michigan State to Ohio State’s Thad Matta, to Illinois’ Bill Self, there have been some personalities roaming the sidelines and bench area in the Big Ten Tournament.

But which coaches have had the most success? You can probably guess some of the guys that have been highly successful in the postseason of the Big Ten, but some might surprise you.

We rank Big Ten head coaches’ records based on the best all-time winning percentage (minimum of five wins) for your entertainment as you soak in another version of all the March madness in the heartland.

* Heading into the 2021 tournament

Bill Carmody - Northwestern

Nov 18, 2018; Uncasville, CT, USA; Holy Cross Crusaders head coach Bill Carmody watches from the sideline during the first half against the Siena Saints at Mohegan Sun Arena. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

5-13 (.278)

Fran McCaffrey - Iowa

What Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said about Ohio State postgame

Feb 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffrey during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

5-10 (.333)

Ed DeChellis - Penn State

TUCSON, AZ – MARCH 17: head coach Ed DeChellis of the Penn State Nittany Lions coaches during their game against the Temple Owls in the second round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at McKale Center on March 17, 2011, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

5-8 (.385)

Pat Chambers - Penn State

Mar 7, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Pat Chambers gestures to his team during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

5-8 (.385)

Tim Miles - Nebraska

Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tim Miles gestures to his team during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

5-7 (.417)

Matt Painter - Purdue

WATCH: What Purdue coach Matt Painter said about Ohio State postgame

Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

11-14 (.440)

Number of Championships: 4

Greg Gard - Wisconsin

Jan. 23, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard watches his team in the game with the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

5-5 (.500)

Richard Pitino - Minnesota

Ohio State vs. Minnesota 2019 basketball preview and prediction

Jan 8, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach Richard Pitino in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Williams Arena. Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

7-7 (.500)

Tubby Smith - Minnesota

Mar 6, 2013; Lincoln, NE, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Tubby Smith talks to an official during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

7-6 (.538)

Mike Davis - Indiana

Former Indiana coach Mike Davis brought Texas Southern to IU in 2014. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

7-6 (.538)

Bruce Weber - Illinois

March 4, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bruce Weber during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

12-8 (.600)

Number of Championships: 1

Bo Ryan - Wisconsin

Dec 9, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Bo Ryan reacts to a call during the game with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin-Milwaukee defeated Wisconsin 68-67. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

17-11 (.607)

Number of Championships: 3

Tom Izzo - Michigan State

WATCH: What Spartans' coach Tom Izzo said bout Ohio State postgame

Feb 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo argues a call with an official during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

32-17 (.653)

Number of Championships: 6

Lon Kruger - Illinois

TULSA, OK – MARCH 18: Head coach Lon Kruger of the UNLV Rebels looks on from the sidelines during the second round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at BOK Center on March 18, 2011, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

6-3 (.667)

John Beilein - Michigan

University of Michigan’s Kelvin Grady gets some pointers from head coach John Beilein, right, in the second half of their 72-57 win over Brown University in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2007. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

21-10 (.677)

Number of Championships: 2

Steve Alford - Iowa

Jan 8, 2004; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Steve Alford talks to players during a timeout against Ohio State Buckeyes. Buckeyes beat the Hawkeyes 81-69. Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

13-6 (.684)

Number of Championships: 2

Bill Self - Iowa

CHICAGO – MARCH 16: Head coach Bill Self of the University Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Fighting Illini waves the net to celebrate the defeat of the Ohio State University Buckeyes in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship at the United Center on March 16, 2003, in Chicago, Illinois. Illinois defeated Ohio State 72-59. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

5-2 (.714)

Number of Championships: 1

Thad Matta - Ohio State

Feb 25, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Thad Matta calls out a play to his team against the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 64-54. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Matthew Emmons

All-time record in the Big Ten Tournament

23-9 (.719)

Number of Championships: 4

[listicle id=47081]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1