Ranking the Big Ten’s 2024 recruiting classes

The 2024 cycle is beginning to heat up, with a number of high-profile commits already deciding to head to the Big Ten conference.

Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan are unsurprisingly near the top of the list with incoming talent, while Wisconsin has added a few studs in their own right.

Iowa has also seen a recent surge, as they have commits from a number of exciting defensive prospects.

New coaches have been playing catchup, including Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, as they look to finish out their class.

Here is how the Big Ten classes currently rank according to the 247Sports cumulative rankings at this stage of the 2024 cycle:

Indiana Hoosiers: 2 commits, 1 three-star

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Doesn’t that magical COVID-19 season seem like a long time ago for Indiana? The recruiting continues to trend down for the Hoosiers.

Northwestern Wildcats: 1 commit, 1 three-star

Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Can the Wildcats return to relevance? It has been a slow start to their 2024 class.

Illinois Fighting Illini: 3 commits, 3 three-stars

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Illini had a resurgent 2022 season, and are looking to carry that momentum over into their 2024 class.

Michigan State Spartans: 4 commits, 2 four stars

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Things are not looking great in East Lansing. Their starting quarterback and best receiver are both gone in a surprising offseason turn of events.

Maryland Terrapins: 5 commits, 5 three stars

Oct 30, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Terrapins have brought in a few commits, and will continue to add talent as the weeks progress.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 6 commits, 1 four star

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Matt Rhule’s initial class, and he has some catching up to do.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 8 commits, 1 four star

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a strong start for Rutgers in the cycle as they look to get back to Big Ten relevance.

Purdue Boilermakers: 8 commits, 1 four star

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Boilers have a young, new head coach in Ryan Walters to lead the charge.

Wisconsin Badgers: 8 commits, 1 four star

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell chats with an official during The Launch, the Badger football team’s intrasquad scrimmage at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. on Saturday April 22, 2023.

Luke Fickell has had a successful start to his recruiting campaign.

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 11 commits, 11 three stars

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Gophers are building a big class in 2024.

Iowa Hawkeyes: 10 commits, 2 four stars

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa has been the pleasant surprise of the early stages in the 2024 cycle.

Penn State Nittany Lions: 13 commits, 1 five star

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No Sean Clifford, no problem so far for the Nittany Lions on the trail.

Ohio State Buckeyes: 13 commits, 2 five stars

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Buckeyes continue to be the class of Big Ten recruiting.

Michigan Wolverines: 16 commits, 1 five-star

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh listens in as quarterback Alan Bowman (15) huddles up the offense during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines are putting something special together in 2024 as they continue to be at the top of Big Ten recruiting.

