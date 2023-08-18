Ranking Big 12 mascots after college conference expansion with Pac-12 schools

The Big 12 will look very different in 2024 with Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joining from the Pac-12 (along with BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati joining in 2023).

With so much change in the conference, there is a lot to familiarize yourself with before the newly constituted Big 12 Conference takes the athletic field for competition.

One such area is team mascots.

Who are the mascots of the Big 12 teams?

Which mascot is the best? Why?

Take a look at the 16 Big 12 college mascots for the conference in 2024, ranked from No. 16 to No. 1.

Yes, these are subjective, but we don't think there should be much debate over who deserves to be in the top spot of these Big 12 mascot rankings.

16. Willie the Wildcat - Kansas State

One look at this mascot can give you nightmares.

Placing Willie the Wildcat ahead of Big Jay is automatically disqualifying. This is a human with a cat head, something terribly wrong occurred for this to happen. pic.twitter.com/2Rf0SlkA1b — Dustin (@dustinp_) August 11, 2023

15. Bearcat - Cincinnati

Just Bearcat? Not some alliteration like Benny the Bearcat? We have to knock it for that.

Lee Corso in the Bearcat mascot head 😍

The Bearcat in the Lee Corso mascot head 😂#Bearcats @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/HjneNCKyEc — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) November 6, 2021

14. Mountaineer - West Virginia

We have to give this school props for having a human mascot and not some cartoonish one. But, "Mountaineer" is so plain.

Say hello to your 69th Mountaineer Mascot, Mikel Hager! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/2FMWXSSVKy — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) March 4, 2023

13. Shasta - Houston

The Cougar mascot just doesn't do much for us, maybe because there are so many cougar mascots out there and this one doesn't have many distinguishing features.

COOG NATION @universityofhouston University of Houston Shasta cracked our screen 💀



We’ll see you tonight at 📍TDECU Stadium TDECU as @uhcougarfb Houston Cougar Football takes on Tulane. #3rdWard #GoCoogs 🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/tvdoaF537T — Coog Nation (@CoogNation247) September 30, 2022

12. Pistol Pete - Oklahoma State

We have to give the Cowboys credit for being different, and Pistol Pete is definitely different among Big 12 mascots.

Our mascot is cooler than yours. Happy 157th birthday to Frank "Pistol Pete" Eaton, the original Cowboy. #okstate pic.twitter.com/UaQPMv2uwv — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) October 26, 2017

11. Bruiser & Marigold - Baylor

In 2017, Baylor introduced Marigold as Bruiser's partner. Two mascots are definitely better than one.

10. Raider Red - Texas Tech

Are we too high on Raider Red? Maybe? But his name seems to go perfectly with his appearance.

9. Wilbur & Wilma Wildcat - Arizona

Like the Baylor mascots, the Wildcats have two mascots, and they have had two for much longer, with Wilma being created in 1986. Bonus points for them even being married.

Arizona's mascots, Wilbur and Wilma T. Wildcat are married. Unusual for mascots to marry. Recent elections would suggest they lean GOP. pic.twitter.com/h8BAZJyueY — Mack Mariani (@MackMariani) March 24, 2017

8. Cy the Cardinal - Iowa State

Evidently making Cy a Cyclone was just too difficult, so Iowa State made him a Cardinal. Did you know he was the national mascot of the year in 2008?

How about strangest? Iowa State is called the Cyclones yet this is their mascot. Not sure how a bird is a cyclone. And his name is Cy the Cardinal. pic.twitter.com/mPO6wjHa9Z — Chad Cain (@oneguywithamic) April 18, 2022

7. SuperFrog - TCU

If you like unique mascots, you probably like SuperFrog, because he is definitely unique.

TCU's SuperFrog is a super cool mascot.

6. Chip - Colorado

Chip is no Ralphie, but he's pretty cool in his own right and he really gets the crowd going at Colorado games.

Can your mascot do this? Thought so. Chip at Colorado rocks! Sko Buffs! 🏈🦬 pic.twitter.com/9Or7uXBSHG — Buffalo Bill (@CUBuffaloBill) August 11, 2023

5. Big Jay - Kansas

Big Jay has become synonymous with the Kansas Jayhawks over the years.

Big Jay gets a lot of screen time at Kansas Jayhawks basketball games.

4. Swoop - Utah

Yes, Swoop is a hawk, and there are a lot of hawk mascots, but Swoop has style.

Swoop lost his head when the @Utah_Football team ran onto the field against USC. I caught part of it. It's quite entertaining how the head flies into the video frame. #GoUtes #SWOOP pic.twitter.com/zmIBTG2Jqu — UteHub.com - Utah Utes community - get the app! (@Ute_Hub) October 21, 2022

3. Sparky - Arizona State

Sparky the Sun Devil is unique and he is synonymous with Arizona State University. He also stomps on buses, which is pretty cool.

Just felt like going for a nice walk tonight 🤷‍♂️ #ForksUp https://t.co/ra3cVfPX5Z pic.twitter.com/PO3wAAeq7F — Sparky the Sun Devil (@SparkySunDevil) July 27, 2023

2. Knightro - UCF

Knightro is just a cool name for a Knight mascot. He occasionally uses a go-kart. You can't get much cooler than that.

Knightro. Now that is a college mascot.

1. Cosmo the Cougar - BYU

Cosmo may be a cougar, but his athletic feats and dances easily set him above the rest of the mascots in the Big 12, and makes him one of the elite mascots in the country.

What other mascots can do this?

COSMO THE COUGAR FROM THE 3-POINT LINE 🔥



(via ericrwatson/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/nYemyxW369 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2020

And this?

And this?

Cosmo the Cougar = BACK pic.twitter.com/UO3KKZ5BqM — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) October 6, 2018

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 expansion mascot rankings after Pac-12 additions: Who is No. 1?