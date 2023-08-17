Ranking the Big 12 football teams we’re most looking forward to watching Colorado play

The Big 12 that Colorado will be rejoining in 2024 is a vastly different conference than the one Buffs fans remember from 13 years ago. Missouri and Texas A&M are now in the SEC, and Texas and Oklahoma are set to follow after this year. Meanwhile, Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF are new members while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will join the Big 12 along with the Buffs next summer.

This new Big 12 will take some time to get used to and it may take some time for new rivalries to develop. Still, the future appears bright for the 16-team conference.

Below is a ranking of the Big 12 football teams that we’re most looking forward to watching Colorado play:

Arizona State

The Buffs are plenty familiar with Arizona State from their time together in the Pac-12, so this matchup doesn’t have many intriguing elements to it.

Arizona

Like ASU, the Buffs are just as familiar with the Wildcats, who’ve been more exciting on the basketball court in recent years.

Utah

Colorado’s “mountain states” rivalry with Utah never really developed after the two schools joined the Pac-12 in 2011, but we’ll see if that changes with new head coach Deion Sanders driving the Buffaloes.

UCF

With Colorado now putting a recruiting emphasis on Florida, this matchup could turn out to be an interesting one. But besides that, the Buffs and Knights don’t exactly have any history.

Cincinnati

The Buffs and Bearcats last met over 50 years ago, so this matchup figures to be fresh and exciting.

Houston

Houston’s program has been on the rise for some time now and the Cougars should be exciting to watch in their first Power Five season.

Texas Tech

Colorado is an even 5-5 all-time against the Red Raiders, who joined the Big 12 in 1996. The Buffs have won only once in Lubbock, though.

TCU

We’ll get our second look at TCU in as many years when the Buffs and Horned Frogs face each other in Week 1 this season. It will be an entirely different game when these two teams meet as Big 12 members, though.

West Virginia

Mountaineer Field is one of the top Big 12 stadiums that I’m looking forward to watching the Buffs play in. These two programs split a home-and-home in 2008 and 2009.

Baylor

The Buffs have played Baylor 16 times dating back to 1959. Colorado won five consecutive games from 1992-2002, but the Bears took three of the four most recent matchups. We’ll soon see if the Buffs can regain control of this series.

Iowa State

The Buffs are in pursuit of their 50th all-time win over the Cyclones, who won only one game last season in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State

Colorado dominated Oklahoma State throughout the 1990s, but that 2016 Alamo Bowl loss still stings. These two programs have a great history together and I’m excited for another chapter to begin.

Kansas

While I’m more looking forward to the men’s basketball version of this matchup, beating the neighboring Jayhawks is always enjoyable no matter the sport.

BYU

Prior to Colorado joining the Big Seven, the Buffs and Cougars met regularly as members of the Mountain States Conference. The last game between these two schools came in the 1988 Freedom Bowl, a 20-17 win for BYU.

Renewing this matchup is long overdue.

Kansas State

This rivalry picked up some steam in the late 1990s and early 2000s with several close games coming between the two teams. Although Colorado hasn’t faced its old conference rival since 2010, I’m confident that this matchup will pick up right where it left off.

Our Tony Cosolo included Kansas State in his list of Colorado’s five best football rivalries.

