Ranking Big 12 football recruiting classes after 2022 national signing day

National signing day has come and gone, and the Oklahoma Sooners finished with a bang. After watching their team recruiting ranking fall as low as 27th after Lincoln Riley left for USC, new Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables and his staff finished with a flurry of unexpected signings, including three commitment flips on national signing day.

Though the Sooners still have five-star targets Josh Conerly and Lebbeus Overton in their sites for 2022, the recruiting class is already one of the best in the country. With their 21 commitments, the Oklahoma Sooners rose to No. 8 in the nation according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Pretty incredible, considering they don’t have a single five-star commitment or signee at this point in the cycle.

Conerly or Overton could change that, but regardless, it’s a strong class that will set the Oklahoma Sooners to compete for conference titles and playoff spots down the road.

The Texas Longhorns finished at the top of the Big 12, but they also have seven more signees than the Oklahoma Sooners in this cycle. Despite their improved play in the 2021 season, the Kansas Jayhawks sit at the bottom of the Big 12 with just seven commitments in the class.

With that, let’s take a look at where each team stands in the final 247Sports 2022 team composite rankings.

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold gets ready to lead the team onto the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 119

Total Commitments | 7

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 0

Three Star Commits | 3

Kansas State Wildcats

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 61

Total Commitments | 17

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 0

Three Star Commits | 17

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) chases down TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) at Jack Trice Stadium. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 47

Total Commitments | 14

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 3

Three Star Commits | 11

Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Donovan Smith #7 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs the ball against defensive end Zach Petersen #55 of the the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the college football game at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 43

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 1

Three Star Commits | 17

Iowa State Cyclones

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 3: Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones argues a call in the first half half of the play against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jack Trice Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 39

Total Commitments | 22

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 19

Baylor Bears

WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at McLane Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 36

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 19

West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 35

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 19

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 29

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 6

Three Star Commits | 14

Oklahoma Sooners

OU football coach Brent Venables made shoring up the Sooners’ defense a priority in the Class of 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 8

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 15

Three Star Commits | 6

Texas Longhorns

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is escorted off the field by police after a loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

National Rank | 5

Total Commitments | 28

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 19

Three Star Commits | 6

