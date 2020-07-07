Ranking best, worst NFL QB contracts after Patrick Mahomes' megadeal

Monday was a big day for Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback woke up, skipped workouts and signed a massive contract extension that can be worth $503 million when all is said and done. That money was well-earned.

Of course, any time a big-name quarterback signs a contract nowadays, he resets the market. That leads to the age-old question about who has the best and worst contracts for the most important position in sports.

Ranking quarterback contracts should be reserved for a cap specialist and someone with a crystal ball who knows how their careers will turn out. I have many a few talents, but those aren't them.

As such, I placed the current starting quarterback contract into specialized tiers to make it easier to explain where each team stands when it comes to their quarterback's contract.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo still too expensive? What about Derek Carr? Let's look at how it all shakes out.

