Ranking the best wide receivers in the Pac-12 for 2023

The USC Trojans would love to have the best wide receiver in the Pac-12 this coming college football season. Who wouldn’t? However, the bigger key to this USC season — if viewed strictly through the prism of receivers — is that another Pac-12 receiver doesn’t become a star at the Trojans’ expense.

As long as a Pac-12 receiver doesn’t fatten up on USC, that could mean the Trojans are headed for the Pac-12 title and the College Football Playoff. It’s pretty simple: If Pac-12 opponents can’t hit big plays over the top, Caleb Williams and the USC offense will be in a position to score more. They’ll be more likely to win shootouts if they occur. Opponents will have a very small and narrow window in which to beat Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch.

At College Sports Wire, Patrick Conn ranks the best receivers in the Pac-12 for the upcoming season.

Conn says this about USC’s Dorian Singer, a transfer from Arizona:

“Singer was an explosive receiving threat for the Wildcats last season but now he heads to sunny Los Angeles to catch passes from the Heisman Trophy winner. With the loss of Jordan Addison, Singer can be the feature receiver on offense for the Trojans.”

See where Conn ranked other USC and Pac-12 receivers for the coming campaign.

